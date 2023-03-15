The Director General of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, announced during his participation in the work of the first day of the “remote” forum, the launch of the “Work from the Public Library” initiative, in partnership between the Dubai Government Human Resources Department and the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority. Dubai Culture and Dubai Digital Authority.

Al-Falasi said that the initiative aims to encourage new patterns of remote work in public libraries in Dubai, encourage government employees to enhance their knowledge and experience, continue learning and acquire new skills, and strengthen cooperation relations between various government teams by providing them with the opportunity to be present and work in one place, which helps To exchange experiences and improve work efficiency and achievement.

The new initiative, which constitutes a new model in adopting the latest innovative practices in flexible work systems, supports more than 61 government agencies with about 67 thousand employees, and will contribute to enhancing the performance of the government sector by adopting non-traditional practices.

During the session titled “Dubai’s experience and readiness to work remotely”, Abdullah Al Falasi stressed that Dubai is ready and ready for all future changes and transformations, reviewing the success stories of the Dubai government in adopting the “remote work” system that began in March 2020, and its success in transforming government services. Providing them “remotely” and developing integrated policies based on this successful experience.

He pointed out that the development of remote work policies was based largely on the results of employee happiness surveys, as 80% of government agencies in Dubai provided the option to work remotely for their employees, and 87% of employees indicated the importance of the remote work system in achieving work-life balance.

The “Remote” forum, organized by the Office of Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, hosts a group of ministers, government officials, decision makers, experts and private sector pioneers to discuss 3 main axes, including “telework, education and health care”, accelerating the adoption of technology and applying best digital practices. Developed by technology pioneers around the world in developing the government work system and upgrading the digital infrastructure to support comprehensive digital transformation efforts.

The forum, which will be held on March 15 and 16, 2023 at the Museum of the Future, focuses, through its various sessions, on consolidating remote work solutions, developing advanced technological solutions, and employing them in achieving future goals in increasing the contribution of the digital economy to GDP, developing various sectors in the UAE, and creating sectors New methods that simulate the methods of the future, and enhance the country’s competitiveness in global indicators.