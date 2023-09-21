The Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai launched a religious tourism project in the emirate, which includes the construction of the first floating mosque in the world, which is expected to be completed next year.

The mosque consists of three floors: the first is an underwater floor for prayer, the second is a multi-use hall, and the third is an Islamic exhibition. It can accommodate between 50 and 75 worshipers, and its total cost is approximately 55 million dirhams, as well as the Qur’anic exhibition, which represents the journey of the Qur’an of Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum. May God have mercy on him, from the beginning of the idea to the writing, all the way to the final copies distributed around the world.

The religious tourism project in Dubai is concerned with implementing a set of plans, programs and initiatives that serve the field of Islamic tourism.

This came during a press conference held at the department’s headquarters today, in the presence of the Director General of the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities, Dr. Hamad bin Sheikh Ahmed Al Shaibani, the Executive Director of the Mosque Affairs Sector, Mohammed Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, the Executive Director of the Islamic Affairs Sector, and Dr. Omar Mohammed Al Khatib, The Cultural Communication Advisor, Ahmed Khalfan Al Mansouri, the Executive Director of the Charitable Work Sector, Mohammed Musabih Dhahi, and the department directors.

Ahmed Khalfan Al Mansouri, Advisor for Cultural Communication at the Department, said that the statement of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”: “The UAE has global tourism potential, and we in the UAE’s leadership, government, and people believe in “With the concept of humanity as a concept that is higher and more comprehensive than all other concepts prevailing in our time,” it represents a guiding reference for the department, stressing that tourism is a culture and is one of the most important elements in attracting tourists, visitors and investors, and that the Emirates provides tourism that embraces all cultures and customs and constitutes an oasis for meeting, acquaintance, love and harmony between these races, not to mention About the safety and Arab hospitality that characterizes the people of the Emirates, which reflects our values, our Islamic identity, our authentic Arab customs, and our hospitable people.

He explained that the “Religious Tourism Project in Dubai” is concerned with implementing a set of plans, programs and initiatives that serve the field of Islamic tourism in the emirate and contribute to strengthening the emirate’s position as an attraction point for international religious tourism for residents, visitors and tourists, Muslims and non-Muslims.

Al Mansouri pointed out that the project aims to enhance Dubai’s tourism status and achieve the department’s vision of being the best in the world, Islamically and charitablely, and make optimal use of seasons of obedience such as “Dubai Ramadan, holidays, etc.” and support Dubai’s 2025 strategy to be the most visited city in the world by the year 2025 AD. Noting that the project will contribute to increasing the number of tourists visiting the emirate by between 3% and 4%.

He explained that the religious tourist attractions in Dubai also include Dubai Iftar, which is a unique initiative in the Gulf region and the Middle East that brings together representatives of religious sects at one breakfast table, as well as visiting historical, new and distinguished mosques, implementing various religious and social activities, and organizing a gathering for the people of the new neighborhoods in Dubai within the initiative ” Hala Ramadan”, which includes a group of social, sports and educational programmes.

He stated that religious tourism includes participation in the Qur’anic Park, adding a special section for prophetic medicine, and the Ramadan and Eid markets. Markets will be established adjacent to some vital mosques in Dubai or centers affiliated with the department. With the aim of attracting Muslim and non-Muslim tourists to learn about the customs and traditions of the people of the Emirates during the holidays, while spreading joy and happiness among them, in addition to accompanying programs that include fatwas, consultations, etc.