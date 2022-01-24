The Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services revealed, during the Arab Health Conference and Exhibition, which started in Dubai yesterday, the largest bus in the world for land and mountain ambulances.

She explained that she launched the bus in cooperation with “NAFFCO” out of its keenness to invest its partnerships to develop the emergency work system in an optimal manner in order to provide distinguished services worthy of the international reputation of the city of Dubai to maintain its entitlement to global leadership.

The Foundation’s Executive Director, Khalifa Al-Dray, said: “We value the role of our partners in supporting and developing the ambulance system in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, which is based on concerted efforts between the public and private sectors and its impact on the future of Development in all fields, and today, in cooperation with NAFFCO, we offer a 4×4 road ambulance, the first of its kind in the region.”

He stated that the bus was manufactured locally, in cooperation with NAFFCO, using the latest interior and exterior design technologies, with environmentally friendly and anti-rust materials that prevent bacteria from forming.

He added that the bus is equipped with an intelligent electrical system that automatically diagnoses malfunctions if they occur, and external and internal LED lights have been added that are energy-saving and environmentally friendly, and it is also equipped with a “Wi-Fi” network available to the medical staff to send the patient’s data to the hospital, the operating room, and surveillance cameras connected directly to the medical center. It is also equipped with four automatic beds to rescue four critical cases at the same time and can accommodate seven patients.”

Al-Dray pointed out that “the bus was equipped with the latest medical equipment and the choice of interior colors to give psychological comfort to the injured, and that the internal lighting should be controllable in proportion to the patient’s condition, and given that it was designated for land missions, it was provided with a strong and effective air conditioning system commensurate with the hot climatic conditions and providing an atmosphere The interior is cool and comfortable. He stated that the unit is equipped with a hydraulic lift that can accommodate a load of up to 500 kilograms, which raises the stretcher in a technical manner that prevents the occurrence of human errors to facilitate a safe admission process for the injured.



