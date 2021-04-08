The General Directorate of Dubai Civil Defense inaugurated the first electric fire extinguishing mechanism of its kind in the Middle East region and the second in the world, designed according to modern technological systems, at the opening of the Custom Show UAE exhibition, which is taking place at the Dubai World Trade Center from 8 to 10 April It is the largest exhibition specialized in modified cars and motorcycles in the Middle East.

The Director General of the General Department of Dubai Civil Defense, Major General Expert Rashid Thani Al Matroushi, said that the electric firefighting vehicle is 20% faster than other specialized vehicles, and is characterized by a high efficiency in carrying out tasks by 40%, and it is equipped with a modern lighting system (LED).

He pointed out that the provided control system is based on CAN -BUST technology, and intuitive operation via a 17-inch display in the cockpit, and the remote control system works by means of modern technologies TELEMATIC, enabling permanent and direct communication with the operating room through smart and modern technologies and receiving All the readings received from it, in addition to the effective communication technology with the factory for operational aspects, in addition to an advanced command room that accommodates (6) firefighters and rescuers with the feature of wrapping seats to hold work crew meetings to develop appropriate plans for accident management.

He pointed out that the firefighting system is based on the Rosenbauer NH35 system and includes a high-capacity pressure pump, in addition to light panels (FPN10-3000 und FPH40-250 acc.to EN1028), a pump powered by an electric generator, an operating panel for the pump at the rear of the car, and central water nozzles. And pneumatic with a capacity of 150 DN for the tank and the pump .. adding that the capacity of the water tank is 4000 liters, while the capacity of the foam tank is 400 liters, with the FixMix 2.0 A foam system.

He explained that the vehicle is characterized by additional technologies represented in central locking systems for the cockpit and equipment rooms, the electrical power supply built into the external devices, 4 high-resolution cameras, a device for measuring the level of water and foam in the tanks, in addition to a dedicated quick charger in the fire and rescue center, which gives the vehicle a charge By 80% In 40 minutes, it can perform tasks from 6 to 8 hours continuously, its speed reaches 100 km per hour, and it deals with all fires.

He stressed that the electric firefighting vehicle is environmentally friendly, does not emit harmful gases, is easy to operate and does not emit sounds, and enhances the success of forward-looking and innovative projects in achieving the best response time for Dubai Civil Defense.

He explained that the civil defense electric vehicle comes within the smart system of specialized devices and mechanisms, according to the highest international standards and practices in the field of prevention, safety and fire fighting, in order to enhance the performance of our societal responsibility and implement our effective role in protecting lives and property efficiently and professionally, and to ensure the happiness and quality of life for society.





