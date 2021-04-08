The General Administration of Civil Defense in Dubai launched the first electric fire extinguishing mechanism of its kind in the Middle East region and the second in the world, designed with the latest technologies, whether in terms of controlling its leadership or firefighting operations, at the opening of the UAE “Custom Show” exhibition, which is taking place in Dubai Trade Center.

The Director General of the General Administration of Civil Defense in Dubai, Major General Rashid Thani Al Matroushi, said that the electric firefighting vehicle is 20% faster than other specialized vehicles, and is highly efficient in carrying out tasks, and is equipped with a modern lighting system.

He added that the control system supplied with it depends on advanced technology, and intuitive operation via a 17-inch display in the cockpit, and the remote control system works with technologies that enable it to constantly and direct contact with the operating room, and receive all readings in real time, in addition to direct communication technology. With the factory for operational aspects, as well as a sophisticated cockpit for six firefighters and rescuers, with a seat roll feature to hold work crew meetings to develop appropriate plans for accident management.

Al-Matroushi pointed out that the firefighting system includes a high-capacity pressure pump, in addition to light panels, a pump powered by an electric generator, an operating panel for the pump at the rear of the car, and central and pneumatic water nozzles, pointing out that the capacity of the water tank is 4000 liters, while the capacity of the foam tank is 400. Liter.

He explained that the vehicle is characterized by additional technologies, such as a central locking system for the cockpit and equipment rooms, the electrical power supply built into the external devices, four high-resolution cameras, a device for measuring the level of water and foam in the tanks, in addition to the quick charger in the fire and rescue center, which gives the vehicle a charge of a percentage 80% in 40 minutes, and it enables it to perform tasks from six to eight hours straight.

He pointed out that this vehicle includes the highest international standards and practices in the field of prevention, safety and fire fighting, in order to enhance the performance of civil defense and implement its role in protecting lives and property.

Environmentally friendly vehicle

