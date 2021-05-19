Dubai (Al Ittihad) His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Supreme Council of Energy in Dubai and Chairman of the Supreme Committee for “Expo 2020 Dubai”, inaugurated the “green hydrogen” project The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Energy Complex in DubaiIn a new step by which the emirate affirms its leadership in the field of clean and renewable energy, and its insistence on providing all the ingredients that enhance its position as a development model based on adopting innovative ideas and employing the latest and most efficient technologies, which supports the UAE’s orientations in establishing strong foundations for the future with distinct projects that ensure a quality of life. Best full of opportunities and free of challenges.

His Highness said on this occasion: “The clear vision established by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, to ensure the leadership of the UAE in various fields is the basis on which we start implementing huge and distinguished projects that provide a model and example. In the field of development aimed at ensuring human happiness and providing a better quality of life for all, it contributes to discovering more opportunities and is devoid of challenges that may hinder the march of progress in which our country is proceeding with steady steps and clear plans so that the leadership position is always the share of our country with ideas and arms of its people and strategic partnerships that confirm the speed Development and achievement ».

Ahmed bin Saeed inaugurates the project

The launch of the project was attended by Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan Humanitarian and Scientific Foundation, Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation, Director General of the Dubai Expo 2020 Office, and His Excellency Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, His Excellency Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Special Envoy of the UAE for Climate Change, and His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority Dr. Christian Bruch, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Siemens Energy, and a number of senior officials from the government and private sectors and members of the diplomatic corps in the country.

Ahmed bin Saeed, Reem Al Hashimi, Saeed Al Tayer and Christan Broch

The pilot project was implemented in cooperation between the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Expo 2020 Dubai and Siemens Energy in the external testing facilities of the Authority in the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Energy Complex, and it is the first project of its kind in the East region. In the Middle and North Africa to produce green hydrogen using solar energy, the plant was designed and built, to be able to accommodate future applications and test platforms for various uses of hydrogen, including transportation and industrial uses.

A culture of innovation

Her Excellency Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General of the Dubai Expo 2020 Bureau, said: “The project embodies the common desire of Expo 2020 Dubai, the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, our sustainable energy partner, and Siemens Energy, to develop a global culture of innovation and spread Life-changing ideas and technologies in the field of sustainability, ”expressing her“ appreciation to all participants in this innovative project. ”

Global leadership

For his part, His Excellency Suhail bin Muhammad Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, said: “The UAE is one of the world’s leading countries in relying on renewable energy. Climate and mitigation of global warming, as the UAE was one of the first countries to ratify the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

His Excellency added: “We are keen to confirm our full commitment to advancing the Paris Agreement and strengthening the desired international cooperation in this regard, which is to work towards a low-carbon economy,” indicating that the future direction of the state is based on the exploitation of hydrogen sources for energy, meeting the growing demand for it, and ensuring access to energy. Reliable, affordable, and low-carbon footprint, which represents a real lever for national economies, and sustainable development that supports the future trends of the next fifty years, with the challenges and opportunities they bring.

A strategic priority

His Excellency Dr. Abdullah bin Muhammad Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said: “Promoting the energy transition is a strategic priority for the UAE as part of its drive towards a green economy, and strengthening efforts to confront the challenge of climate change and adapt to its repercussions. Innovative solutions for green hydrogen production are one of the important tributaries of the present day to diversify Energy sources and increasing reliance on clean sources ».

His Excellency added: “According to the International Energy Agency, the demand for hydrogen as an energy source has increased three times during the last period, and the global production volume has reached 70 million metric tons annually, which will contribute to reducing its production cost by up to 64% by 2040; Therefore, the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority’s launch of the green hydrogen project represents an important step to contribute to strengthening the UAE’s presence on the map of the global hydrogen market, and it will also enhance its efforts to work for the environment, climate and achieve carbon neutrality.

Quantum leap

His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, the UAE’s Special Envoy for Climate Change, affirmed that the “green hydrogen” project constitutes a qualitative leap in the field of renewable and clean energy in the UAE, noting the important national efforts made by the country in the file of sustainability and fruitful cooperation between the authorities. Federal and local.

His Excellency indicated last March that the Council of Ministers approved the UAE system for hydrogen vehicles, a project prepared by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, which represents a cornerstone for providing comprehensive regulatory legislation for the mechanisms and technologies of vehicles, facilities and equipment related to hydrogen fuel, and ensures safety and efficiency in use in a way that contributes to achieving sustainable growth that Balances between economic development and sustainability aspects.

His Excellency Al Jaber said: “Entrepreneurship and development of the hydrogen economy is an important priority within the sustainable and environmentally friendly future industries, and is in line with national efforts to limit the repercussions of climate change through a comprehensive and integrated response and coordination of roles and efforts locally, regionally and internationally.”

His Excellency congratulated the wise leadership and the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority and its partners for launching this important project, which strengthens the UAE’s position as a global destination for pioneering future industries.

Hydrogen economy development

In his opening speech during the inauguration of the project, His Excellency Saeed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority said: “This pioneering project is part of our efforts to achieve the vision of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the State and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, to promote sustainability and innovation, and the transformation towards a sustainable green economy », expressing his thanks to the authority’s partners in implementing The project, noting that the Authority has worked on studying and developing an experimental project for green mobility using hydrogen that could be implemented in the near future.

His Excellency indicated that this year witnessed important developments in the hydrogen sector, as His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, recently approved the National System for Hydrogen Vehicles with the aim of developing the hydrogen economy in the UAE and opening local markets. In front of hydrogen vehicles and to encourage an increase in the number of environmentally friendly vehicles. He stressed that the Electricity Authority will continue to work on creating unique experiences that enhance the happiness of all stakeholders and contribute to making Dubai the smartest and happiest city in the world, so that the year of celebrating the golden jubilee of the state’s founding is a starting point towards further progress, growth and prosperity by working to devise proactive solutions to the challenges of the next fifty years. Realizing the wise leadership’s vision that the UAE will be the best country in the world by its centenary in 2071.

Al Tayer indicated that the project supports the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 to provide 75% of the energy production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050, as well as the Dubai Green Mobility 2030 initiative that aims to stimulate the use of sustainable transportation, as the emirate has a future vision for the energy sector represented In expanding the use of clean energy and employing digital solutions, smart grids, the tools of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and disruptive technologies because of their impacts on the energy and water sectors.

Renewable energy

Christian Broch, CEO and Chairman of Siemens Energy, said: As the first project to be launched on a large scale industrial scale production of green hydrogen in the MENA region, it undoubtedly represents a milestone in the transformation of the energy sector, and we look forward to working. Together, to reduce the carbon footprint in industries, especially energy-intensive, which is difficult to rely on renewable energy alone, stressing that the project highlights the importance of partnership in pushing forward new and innovative clean energy solutions and addressing the major challenge facing the world resulting from climate change.

It is noteworthy that the electrolysis of water is a process of separating water into its two main components, namely oxygen and hydrogen using electric current, and this technology allows large quantities of energy to be stored for long periods, and hydrogen can be used to produce energy through engines, gas turbines and fuel cells, and it can also be used as a material An intermediate for chemical industries “such as ammonia, industrial fuels, etc.”, as a fuel for transportation, as a depressant in steel industries, and for producing heat needed for industrial processes, in addition to the possibility of using it for heating and cooking purposes in homes, as well as energy that can be exported.