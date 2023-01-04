The economic agenda aims to double the size of Dubai’s economy over the next decade, and to be among the top 3 economic cities in the world.

The agenda includes 100 transformational projects, the details of which will be announced, doubling Dubai’s foreign trade to reach 25 trillion dirhams (about $7 trillion) over the next decade, and adding trade corridors for Dubai with 400 new cities around the world.

The agenda aims to increase government spending in the next decade to 700 billion dirhams ($190.5 billion), compared to 512 billion dirhams ($139.4 billion) in the previous decade.

The agenda also looks forward to increasing private sector investments from 790 billion dirhams ($215 billion) to 1 trillion ($272.2 billion) until 2033.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said in a tweet on his official account on Twitter: “Dubai will be among the 4 most important global financial centers, and our goal is to attract foreign direct investments that exceed 650 billion dirhams ($177 billion) within 10 years, and digital transformation will add 100 billion dirhams ($27.2 billion). dollars) to the Dubai economy annually.

He added, “We have more than 300,000 investors in Dubai, and I invite everyone to join our journey to be one of the fastest growing cities in the world.”

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said that the year 2033 is the year in which modern Dubai will complete 200 years, and it is the year in which Dubai will be “the most important global economic center.”