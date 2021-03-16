The Director of the Environment Department at Dubai Municipality, Eng. Alia Al-Harmoudi, stated that the nanometric satellite DMSAT1, launched by the municipality in cooperation with the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center on March 20, is the first nanometric satellite dedicated to environmental purposes launched by the Emirate of Dubai, and aims to build a satellite database To be used in environmental studies and research, and it will also support the UAE’s contributions to environmental studies globally.

Al-Harmoudi said during a virtual press conference organized by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center yesterday: “The launch of the moon came under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and stresses the importance of maximizing the use of advanced applications of the space industry in In all fields, as well as taking advantage of the prestigious position that the UAE has reached in the field of space.

She added that the moon relies on the employment of space and artificial intelligence applications to strengthen the environmental monitoring system at the state level by monitoring the concentration of suspended particles, in addition to the concentrations of gases that cause global warming, as well as studying the challenges and issues related to air quality and climate change.

Al-Harmoudi explained that the data that will be monitored by the satellite will be employed in a number of fields, including building a space database for use in all environmental studies and research, and it will also be employed in sustainable urban planning for the city, developing human resources capabilities in the field of space, and making use of the data that it will capture. The satellite through its various applications, enhancing the ability to foresee the future in a systematic way to ensure the future of future generations, strengthening the global leadership role of the state in the field of space and environmental protection, addressing the phenomenon of climate change, and meeting international obligations towards the issue of climate change.

She stated that the purpose of the nanometric satellite project, DMSAT1, is not limited to the emirate of Dubai, but it will be on a larger scale at the country level, as it will contribute to the index of calculating carbon dioxide emissions in relation to the domestic product, and it will also contribute to the national system for managing gas emissions that is done on At the federal level, Dubai Municipality will cooperate with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment regarding the study of greenhouse gases, in addition to cooperation between the municipality and a number of universities in the country with the aim of providing applications that employ the outputs of the satellite to achieve the benefit in a holistic manner, in addition to that the moon will contribute to achieving global cooperation In the environmental field, as the moon will fulfill the state’s commitment to the file of climate change through the Paris Environmental Agreement.

The moon takes pictures with 7 angles

The director of the DMSAT1 program, the first director of remote sensing at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, Engineer Adnan Al-Rayes, said that the nanometric satellite DMSAT1 is a reconnaissance satellite that studies the environment, and it weighs 15 kg, and contains three scientific devices to monitor pollutants in the air. Photography with the ability to take pictures in 7 different angles, and the other two devices are to monitor greenhouse gases, and the moon was completed and installed on the launch rocket at the Baikonur space base in Kazakhstan, from which the astronaut Hazza Al Mansouri launched.





