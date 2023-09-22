The Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai launched the Religious Tourism Project in the Emirate of Dubai, which is concerned with implementing a set of plans, programs and initiatives that serve the field of Islamic tourism in the emirate.

The department’s cultural communication advisor, Ahmed Khalfan Al Mansouri, said during a media conference yesterday that the religious tourism project in the Emirate of Dubai is concerned with implementing a set of plans, programs and initiatives that serve the field of Islamic tourism in the emirate, explaining that the project contributes to strengthening the emirate’s position as an attraction point for international religious tourism for residents. And visitors and tourists, Muslims and non-Muslims.

The project aims to enhance Dubai’s tourism and leadership status, achieve the department’s vision of being the best in the world, Islamically and charitablely, and make greater use of seasons of obedience such as (Ramadan Dubai, holidays, etc.), and support the Dubai 2025 strategy in making Dubai the most visited city in the world by 2025. .

Al Mansouri pointed out that the project achieves a 3% or 4% increase in the number of tourists to the emirate.

For his part, the official of the Religious Tourism Initiative, Dr. Abdullah Ibrahim Abdul Jabbar, presented the most prominent features of religious tourism, which are the floating mosque, which is expected to be completed next year. It is the first floating mosque in the world and consists of three floors (the first is an underwater floor for prayer, the second is a multi-use hall, and the third is An Islamic exhibition with a capacity of 50-75 worshipers, and a cost of about 55 million dirhams.

Among the landmarks are also the Qur’anic exhibition, which represents the journey of the Qur’an of Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum, may God have mercy on him, from the beginning of the idea to the writing, all the way to the final copies distributed around the world, and the Dubai Iftar (a unique initiative in the Gulf region and the Middle East that brings together representatives of religious sects at one breakfast table). ), and visiting historical, new and distinguished mosques.

Abdul-Jabbar said that among the landmarks of religious tourism in Dubai is the implementation of various religious and social activities, and a gathering of the people of the new neighborhoods in the Emirate of Dubai under the Hala Ramadan initiative, which includes a group of social, sports and educational programmes, participation in the Qur’anic Park, adding a special section for prophetic medicine, and establishing markets adjacent to each other. Vital mosques in the Emirate of Dubai or centers affiliated with the department, with the aim of targeting Muslim and non-Muslim tourists, to learn about the customs and traditions of the holidays.

