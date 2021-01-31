Dubai today launched a new global initiative through which it mobilized the expertise and capabilities of: “Emirates Airlines”, “DP World”, Dubai airports and the International Humanitarian City, to transport, store and accelerate the distribution of vaccines around the world, with a special focus on developing countries, which have been affected. Its population is severely affected by the epidemic and faces challenges in transporting and distributing medical preparations, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and in support of the “COVAX” initiative, launched by the World Health Organization and its efforts aimed at equitable distribution of Two billion doses of “Covid-19” vaccines during the year 2021.

This alliance will benefit from the global spread of Emirates Airlines, the distinct logistical capabilities of Dubai Ports World, the operational efficiency and high handling capabilities of Dubai airports, and the advanced capabilities of the International Humanitarian City, which is the focal point for the launch of the operations of international organizations and bodies concerned with relief and humanitarian aid in the region, in addition to Benefit from working with a wider group of stakeholders, including drug manufacturers, freight forwarders, government agencies and other vaccine transport entities, in order to ensure the highest levels of success for this highly positive initiative globally.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Supreme President and CEO of Emirates Airlines and the Group, said: “We are now on the threshold of a historic moment with the launch of the COVID-19 pandemic vaccines, which have disrupted various aspects of life around the world. The UAE is at the forefront of the world. In the distribution of vaccines, and based on His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s keenness to enhance the contribution of the UAE in facilitating a global solution for the recovery of societies, this initiative unites the efforts of the main organizations to accelerate the global distribution of urgently needed vaccines through Dubai.

His Highness added, “Each party to this initiative presents a specific and integrated set of strengths and capabilities in distributing vaccines, allowing us to build a comprehensive solution that harnesses the logistical advantages and strong infrastructure of Dubai as a major center to support international efforts in this regard. I am confident that we can together. Receiving and storing large quantities of vaccine doses, and then distributing them to any point around the world within 48 hours at the latest.

The International Humanitarian City is the world’s largest gathering of humanitarian organizations and bodies from its headquarters in Dubai, and it is also a major partner in the initiative to transport vaccines, and it uses its vast experience in humanitarian logistics to transport relief items, such as food and medicine, in markets with limited infrastructure. The International Humanitarian City has partnered with the Emirates Air Cargo in many humanitarian cargo missions, and during the year 2020 they also signed a memorandum of understanding to document cooperation in humanitarian aid flights.

For his part, His Excellency Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Chairman of the Supreme Committee for Supervising the International Humanitarian City, said: “Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the International Humanitarian City in Dubai has developed to become the largest humanitarian center in the world, as it plays a pivotal role in facilitating The first response to humanitarian crises around the world, since the outbreak of the crisis, the city has facilitated the distribution of more than 80% of the World Health Organization’s global medical response in the fight against COVID-19.

His Excellency added: “Dubai is keen to continue efforts to combat the pandemic with the initiative to transport badly needed vaccines and medical supplies to societies across the world. We are all responsible for doing everything in our power to recover from this epidemic and its consequences.”

Global standing

DP World, the leader in global supply chain solutions, through its network of ports, terminals and logistical operations on all continents, joins the initiative to transport, store and distribute “Covid-19” vaccines. The logistical operations carried out by DP World will facilitate the tasks of collecting vaccines from various manufacturing sites in Europe, the United States of America and India, and then delivering them to airports, seaports and dry ports for transport to different destinations. DP World’s world-class network of storage and distribution centers, compatible with internationally approved distribution practices, will be used to store the vaccines for timely and temperature distribution to hospitals and clinics.

DP World will also apply tracking and tracing technologies, such as Cargoes Flow technology, to provide real-time information on cargo locations, continuous temperature control and shipment monitoring. The group’s ports and terminals, including “Jebel Ali Port” in Dubai, one of the largest in the world, will be used to ship, store and distribute medical devices and supplies, such as syringes and sterilization swabs.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman and CEO of the “DP World” Group, said: “Humanity will not be able to defeat the Corona virus unless it becomes possible to distribute the vaccines all over the world. Dubai’s position as a global center makes it imperative for us to integrate our infrastructure and our capabilities.” In order to achieve this common goal, DP World has maintained the flow of trade throughout this pandemic to ensure that the countries of the world have access to the vital supplies they need, and we are proud to use our ports, terminals and smart logistical operations to distribute vaccines, devices and medical supplies, and to contribute to overcoming the epidemic. ”

Last Wednesday, the DP World Group announced a wide-ranging partnership with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to support efforts to distribute COVID-19 vaccines and related medical supplies in low-income and lower-middle-income countries. The agreement signed between the two parties is the largest of its kind to date and is valued at millions of dollars, and aims to support UNICEF’s leadership role in purchasing and supplying two billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines and additional vaccination supplies on behalf of the “Kovacs” initiative.

Experiences and capabilities

Emirates SkyCargo has more than twenty years of experience in transporting medicines around the world. The global leader in the air transport of heat-sensitive medicines, including vaccines, has developed extensive infrastructure and capabilities for the safe and rapid transportation of heat-sensitive pharmaceuticals.

Nabil Sultan, Senior Vice President of Emirates Airlines Cargo, said: “During the Covid-19 pandemic, Emirates SkyCargo has taken the lead in transporting and distributing medical supplies and personal protective equipment around the world. We recently established the largest air center in the world dedicated to storing and distributing Covid-19 vaccines globally in Dubai South Thanks to our modern fleet of wide-body aircraft, our network of routes covering more than 135 cities across six continents including major drug centers, and our expertise in handling drug shipments, we are now well positioned to work with our partners in the initiative to transport Covid-19 vaccines in order to ensure that they reach all corners of the world, especially the societies of developing countries.

The two Emirates SkyCargo terminals in Dubai contain refrigerated chain facilities of more than 15,000 square meters, and the carrier has started shipping “Covid-19” vaccines on its flights since December 2020.

Dedicated facilities

Dubai Airports, the operator of Dubai International Airport and Dubai World Central, is contributing to the initiative’s efforts by providing additional space in facilities for storing “Covid-19” vaccines at Dubai International Airport. Dubai Airports, in cooperation with Emirates SkyCargo, the Dubai Health Authority, partners and all relevant authorities, will work to ensure that all stringent regulatory guidelines for transporting vaccines are met.

Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports said, “Dubai Central will facilitate access to about 80% of the world’s population within just four hours, making the initiative to unite efforts and develop the world’s leading distribution center a strategic decision. The coming months will witness a major boom. In the demand for the effective, safe and reliable global distribution of large quantities of Covid-19 vaccines, we wanted to be ready to respond to and accommodate this demand, so this initiative came at the right time to meet the global need, and it will also reflect positively on the future of travel around the world. “.





