The emirate of Dubai launched a new global initiative, through which it mobilized the expertise and capabilities of “Emirates Airlines”, “Dubai Ports World Network”, Dubai airports and the International Humanitarian City, to transfer, store and accelerate the distribution of “Covid-19” vaccines around the world, with a special focus on developing countries. , Whose population has been severely affected by the epidemic and faces challenges in transporting and distributing pharmaceuticals.

The initiative comes under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and support for the “Kovacs” initiative, launched by the World Health Organization, and its efforts aimed at the fair distribution of about two billion doses of vaccines during the current year.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Airlines and the Group, said: “We are now on the cusp of a historic moment with the launch of pandemic vaccines (Covid-19), which disrupted various aspects of life around the world. The UAE stands at the forefront of the world in distributing vaccines, and based on His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s keenness to enhance the country’s contribution to facilitating a global solution for the recovery of societies, this initiative unites the efforts of the main organizations to accelerate the global distribution of urgently needed vaccines across Dubai. .

His Highness added: “Each party to the initiative presents a specific and integrated set of strengths and capabilities in distributing vaccines, which allows us to build a comprehensive solution that harnesses the logistical advantages and strong infrastructure of Dubai as a main center to support international efforts in this regard. I am confident that we can together receive large quantities of vaccine doses and store them, and then distribute them to any point around the world within 48 hours at the latest.

The head of the Supreme Committee for Supervising the International Humanitarian City, Muhammad Ibrahim Al-Shaibani, said that the city plays a pivotal role in facilitating the first response to humanitarian crises around the world, adding that it has facilitated the distribution of more than 80% of the global medical response of the World Health Organization in combating “Covid” -19 ».

The logistical operations carried out by DP World will facilitate the tasks of collecting vaccines from various manufacturing sites in Europe, the United States of America and India, and then delivering them to airports, seaports and dry ports for transport to different destinations. DP World’s world-class network of storage and distribution centers, compatible with internationally approved distribution practices, will be used to store vaccines for timely and temperature distribution to hospitals and clinics.

DP World will also apply tracking and tracking technologies, such as Cargo’s Flow technology, to provide real-time information on the location of shipments and to continuously control temperatures.

The group’s ports and terminals, including “Jebel Ali Port” in Dubai, one of the largest in the world, will be used to ship, store and distribute medical equipment and supplies, such as syringes and sterilization swabs.

The Chairman and CEO of the Group, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, said that DP World has maintained the flow of trade in all stages of the pandemic to ensure that countries of the world have access to the vital supplies they need.

Last Wednesday, the group announced a broad partnership with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), which is the largest of its kind, and aims to support the organization’s leadership role in purchasing and supplying two billion doses of “Covid-19” vaccines, and additional vaccination supplies on behalf of the “Kovacs” initiative.

Nabil Sultan, Senior Vice President of Emirates Airlines Cargo, said: “During the pandemic, Emirates SkyCargo took the lead in transporting and distributing medical supplies and personal protective equipment around the world. We recently established the largest air center in the world dedicated to storing vaccines and distributing them globally in (Dubai South). Thanks to our modern fleet of wide-body aircraft, our network of routes covering more than 135 cities across six continents, including major drug centers, and our expertise in handling drug shipments, we are well positioned to work with our vaccine transport partners.

The two Emirates SkyCargo terminals in Dubai contain refrigerated chain facilities of more than 15,000 square meters, and the carrier has been shipping vaccines on its flights since December 2020.

Dubai Airports, the operator of Dubai International Airport and Dubai World Central, is contributing to the initiative by providing additional space in facilities for storing “Covid-19” vaccines at Dubai International Airport.

It will work, in cooperation with Emirates SkyCargo, the Dubai Health Authority, partners and relevant authorities, to ensure that stringent regulatory guidelines for the transport of vaccines are met.

“Dubai’s central location facilitates access to about 80% of the world’s population within just four hours, which makes the initiative to unify efforts and develop the world’s most prominent distribution center, a strategic decision,” said Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports. The coming months will witness a huge surge in demand for effective, safe and reliable global distribution of large quantities of (Covid-19) vaccines. ”

“The initiative came at the right time to meet the global need, and it will also positively affect the future of travel around the world,” he added.

Ahmed bin Saeed:

• «Mohammed bin Rashid’s keenness to enhance the UAE’s contribution to finding a global solution for the recovery of societies behind the launch of the initiative.

• A partnership between “Emirates Air Cargo”, “Dubai Airports”, “Dubai Ports World” and “International Humanitarian Services” in the initiative.

• Emirates Air Cargo has established the largest air center in the world to store “Covid-19” vaccines, and distribute them globally in “Dubai South”.

• Dubai’s location makes it easy to reach about 80% of the world’s population within just 4 hours.





