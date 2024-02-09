The first international conference on critical care and human organ donation and transplantation, organized by the Emirates Health Services Corporation, kicked off today in Dubai today, and will last for three days at the InterContinental Festival City Hotel.

The conference highlights the role of artificial intelligence in critical care, the future of training, and its impact on critical care and human organ donation and transplantation.

The conference was opened by His Excellency Dr. Issam Al Zarouni, Acting Executive Director of the Medical Services Sector at the Foundation, in the presence of a number of officials and an elite group of doctors, specialists and experts from all over the world who will exchange knowledge and the latest developments in the field of critical care and human organ donation and transplantation.

The conference provides an exceptional platform for learning, communication and cooperation by holding a number of dialogue sessions, workshops and panel discussions with the aim of raising awareness about the latest developments, research, results, technology and equipment used in this medical field.

Dr. Sumaya Al Zarouni, Deputy Technical Director of Al Qassimi Hospital, affiliated with the Foundation, said that this event is the first international conference organized by the Emirates Health Services Foundation on the subject of critical care and human organ donation and transplantation. Given the technological impact on medical sciences, we were keen for the conference to include sessions on the latest applications of artificial intelligence and training workshops. Practical as an educational event and an ideal platform that aims to mobilize medical personnel from around the world to exchange knowledge and experiences within valuable sessions distributed over three days.

The conference's first day sessions covered four main topics, ranging from cardiovascular health to human organ donation, in addition to an overview of organ transplantation and a symposium on ultrasound and transcranial Doppler.

Discussions were held on respiratory diseases and the latest guidelines on acute respiratory distress syndrome and critical care, as well as hemodynamics, critical care for kidney disease, and a symposium on organ donation and the family approach in the UAE.

The second day of the event will shed light on several topics, such as bacteremia, management of acute liver failure, new guidelines on fever in the intensive care unit, the art of organ donation and multi-organ transplantation, and workshops on hemodialysis therapy for critically ill patients, followed by sessions on hemodynamics, nutrition, and topics related to neurocritical care. Nursing, quality and research in the field of organ donation and transplantation.

The third and final day of the conference includes main sessions on the “7D Framework” for fluid management and long-term care and the benefits of multidisciplinary rehabilitation in the intensive care unit, followed by a session on the National Program for Donation and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues “Hayat” to discuss its progress and future plans, in addition to a number of workshops. Work on hemodynamics, artificial respiration, multi-organ transplantation and donation.