Coinciding with the activities of the “UAE Innovates 2024” month, the Dubai Judicial Institute announced the launch of exceptional projects that contribute to providing an attractive environment that supports the future needs of members of the judiciary.

In line with its strategy to bring about a qualitative shift in judicial training and development curricula; The institute continues to work on developing its platform in the metaverse. Its efforts are focused on three innovative projects, including the DJI Office for Public Prosecution Investigations, the “Window of the Future” for the best models of judicial rulings and decisions using artificial intelligence, and the virtual crime scene.

Through its platform on the Metaverse, the Dubai Judicial Institute is keen to be consistent with the strategic plans of the judiciary and its supporting bodies in the Emirate of Dubai, which come in implementation of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and with close follow-up. From His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance and Chairman of the Judicial Council, which aims to develop the judicial work system in the emirate through goals, projects and initiatives that anticipate the future of this system. These innovative projects will also contribute to increasing Knowledge and experience of the targets, contributing to feeding legislation with the recommendations of the sessions that are held, reducing operational procedures and expenses, and making projects available to an unlimited number of beneficiaries locally and globally, in addition to its main role in preparing target groups capable of anticipating the legal and judicial future and enabling them to find the best solutions and participate in them. Raise future issues.

Director General of the Dubai Judicial Institute, Judge Dr. Ibtisam Ali Al-Badwawi, said: “Through the project plan that we intend to add to our platform on the Metaverse soon, we seek; To employ exceptional curricula and methods that help enhance the competitiveness of the functional and cognitive capabilities of members of the judiciary and legal authorities, and to uniquely apply the best practices related to modern qualitative cases, to enhance the proactive capabilities of the judicial system in the country, in continuation of the Institute’s initiative to launch its presence as the first judicial training body to adopt metaverse technology in its various programs, to contribute to achieving The National Strategy for Innovation and the Dubai Metaverse Strategy, and strengthening Dubai’s position to become the first city in the world to implement the Metaverse in the field of judicial training, and achieving the sustainable development goals of investing in human resources.”

As part of its activities at Innovation Week in Dubai; The Institute presents a “recorded scientific session” on its Metaverse platform, entitled “Introduction to the Impact of Algorithms,” which seeks to focus on the role of artificial intelligence and its ability to improve judicial processes.

Enhances the DJI Office of Public Prosecution Investigations integrated with the DJI Litigation Hall upon its official launch; The capabilities of the target groups in terms of legal procedures related to the work of public prosecutions that precede the trial, while the “Future Laboratory” window, integrated into the “Future Hall” virtual training hall, was allocated to adapt the capabilities of generative artificial intelligence and facilitate the work of members of the judiciary by providing the best models for rulings and decisions. Judicial, and informing them of the best practices, legislation, and judicial systems.

A virtual crime scene also employs virtual reality technology in the field of simulation by transporting crime scenes, documenting them with the forensic evidence they contain in the smallest details, and highlighting them in front of the targeted people, which contributes to accelerating the process of gaining experience, learning lessons learned, and supporting decision-making.