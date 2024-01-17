The Dubai Judicial Institute announced the launch of the thirteenth batch of the Diploma in Legal and Judicial Sciences designated for members of the Public Prosecution in Dubai.

The members enrolled in the new batch of the diploma will be qualified by elite trainers with long experience and professional competence in the Public Prosecution, which will contribute to empowering them with the best levels of knowledge and skills, and support their presence among the members of the judicial authority in the emirate.

In this regard, the Attorney General of the Emirate of Dubai, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Dubai Judicial Institute, Counselor Essam Issa Al Humaidan, said: “After directives from His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, Chairman of the Judicial Council in The Emirate of Dubai has assigned 20 members of the Public Prosecution, including five females, to the dedicated Legal and Judicial Sciences Diploma Program. Today, the participants have joined this training program, which continues for several months. Thus, the judicial system continues its interest in attracting qualified nationals to work in the judicial authority in Dubai. We thank this gift from His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, and the interest that the Dubai government has given to attracting new graduates, and giving them opportunities and suitable work places for judicial professions, and we wish them success, payment, and engagement in work after their qualification and training. We also thank the Dubai Judicial Institute for developing this program in cooperation with the Human Resources Department at the Public Prosecution, to provide qualified nationals with the best training and qualifications.”

In turn, Director General of the Dubai Judicial Institute, Judge Dr. Ibtisam Ali Al-Badwawi, said: “At a time when the Emirate of Dubai continues to develop a strong and highly efficient legislative and legal structure in accordance with the best international standards and practices, we at the Dubai Judicial Institute, based on its pioneering role regionally and globally, are keen to Strengthening and empowering the judicial qualification and training system that is based on consolidating the culture of innovation in the institute’s institutional work environment, to ensure that all our training and knowledge services are provided to members of the judiciary in accordance with the highest standards of quality, efficiency and transparency. The launch of the thirteenth batch of the Diploma in Legal and Judicial Sciences designated for members of the Public Prosecution is an indication of the extent of the success achieved by the program, thanks to its integrated mechanism that adopts modern training methods that balance specialized skills and cognitive sciences.”

Through its training programmes, and through its adoption of the latest relevant development methods, the Dubai Judicial Institute confirms its main role in providing the judicial, judicial and legal institutions in the UAE with qualified human resources.