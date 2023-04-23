Sami Abdel Raouf (Dubai)

The atmosphere of joy, pleasure, and social and entertainment events dominated the second day of Eid Al-Fitr in Dubai, and activities and interests varied, as joy spread to all members of society of different cultures and nationalities.

Dubai offers a range of options for families and individuals, as shopping centers, entertainment cities, beaches and parks in all emirates of the country are the most popular destinations during the Eid holiday.

In the early morning, shopping malls, leading destinations, parks and Dubai beaches witnessed a large presence from all segments of society and its age groups, and the collective atmosphere dominated, whether for families or friends, in addition to the activities of artistic and musical concerts.

Eid events and activities in Dubai include artistic and traditional performances, and traditional live music in shopping centers, between 4 pm and 10 pm, as many commercial centers made discounts and price reductions to attract visitors and those wishing to buy.

The Eid manifestations in Dubai also included many forms of decorations that covered the roads and streets, in addition to the homes of citizens, and took exquisite and beautiful forms, especially the roads that were installed by the Dubai Municipality, in coordination and cooperation with the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai.

The second day of Eid Al-Fitr in Dubai witnessed unique celebrations and performances across the city, with various activities and experiences that satisfy everyone, as lights and fireworks glow everywhere, while families and friends gather together in the unique holiday atmosphere.

And the moderate climate encouraged many families to go to the parks, as Dubai parks opened their doors to their visitors, from eight in the morning on the first day of Eid, with the application of the requirements of precautionary measures, and among the parks that witnessed the influx of large numbers: Al-Safa, Zabeel, Al-Mamzar, Mishref, Al-Khor , since the early morning hours, and the numbers increased in the afternoon until around midnight yesterday.

While the beaches of Dubai witnessed, many swimming enthusiasts flocked to enjoy the sunny weather, amid a clear family and youth presence on various beaches, especially Al Mamzar and Jumeirah.

Meanwhile, the medical and police teams perform their role professionally and make great efforts. For example, the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services implements an integrated plan to cover important events and activities and all areas of Dubai with advanced ambulance units to ensure arrival in record time to deal with the most difficult cases during the Eid Al Fitr holiday. .

Dubai Ambulance provides coverage and insurance for all areas of Dubai with ambulance units to ensure arrival in record time around the clock to deal with various cases, and to provide service professionally and comfortably to visitors and the Dubai community.

The Corporation has allocated 738 qualified staff distributed over 123 emergency points with specialized ambulance vehicles including emergency doctors, ambulances, rapid responders, bicycles, rapid intervention bikes, sea boats and air ambulances, in cooperation with the Dubai Police Air Wing Center.

It also provided intensive care units that are on alert in anticipation of any emergency, and vehicles for field supply and support and assistance in a state of readiness to meet any reports that may arise around the clock. The Foundation’s work team to receive Dubai guests to spend the best times in Dubai.

first aid

Ambulance crews are located near residential areas, shopping centers, tourist areas, and public parks, in addition to securing the terminals of Dubai airports, the Hatta region and rural areas, and urged the public to cooperate with the organizing agencies, follow the traffic instructions in terms of speeds set in roads and crowded areas, and celebrate the holiday responsibly. Avoid them and their children from any accidents that threaten their safety.

