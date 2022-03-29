Michelin said that Dubai will become the first destination in the Middle East to join its selection of restaurants in the Michelin Guide.

“Our team of inspectors is already on the ground, preparing for the first batch of restaurants, which will be unveiled in June,” Gwendal Polenic, International Director of the Michelin Guide, said in a statement.

“We will showcase the best of Dubai’s gastronomy, reflecting not only the sophistication for which the city is famous, but also the great diversity of cuisines offered by the city’s location and history,” Reuters quoted Blollnik as saying.

Besides the highly coveted star ratings, the selection will also include the popular Pep Gourmand category, an award given to establishments that provide good value for money meals.

Created by the French tire maker Michelin at the beginning of the 20th century as a useful travel companion, the Michelin Guide is one of the world’s most influential ratings for restaurants and hotels.