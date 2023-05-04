Dubai (Union)

On Saturday, the beaches of the Dubai Islands will witness the fifth round of the Dubai Modern Rowing Boat Race, which is organized by the Dubai International Marine Club in cooperation with the Modern Sail and Rowing Federation. year, juniors and doubles “men, women and youth” under 23 years, juniors and juniors and the teams “quad mixed, women and men”. After the end of the competitions, the general excellence cup is awarded to the most distinguished and medal-winning teams.

Mohammed Abdullah Hareb Al-Falahi, Executive Director of the Dubai International Marine Club, welcomed the participating clubs, male and female players, and female players participating in the tournament once again, as part of the activities and activities of the club’s calendar in the current sports season 2022-2023, indicating that joining the tournament added a lot to the season’s program and enriched its arena with a variety of races.

Muhammad Abdullah Hareb Al-Falahi said: The fifth and before the final round of the UAE Championship is an important station in order to raise the readiness of the teams and select talents for the national teams, which were able in the recent period to draw resounding achievements, including the UAE winning 3 continental medals in the Asian Beach Rowing Championship. held in Pattaya, Thailand, last month.

He stressed that the UAE Championship contributed to preparing and equipping the players of the national teams for foreign participation, indicating that the team is preparing to participate in the World Beach Games scheduled to be held in Indonesia next August, as well as the team’s participation in the nineteenth edition of the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, from September 23. to October 8th.