The Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai will hold the “Wills Forum” next Tuesday 12/12/2023 at 9 am at the headquarters of the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai in the Al Mamzar area.

The forum sessions (4 sessions) are held in the presence of the Director General of the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai, Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi, and with the participation of a group of thinkers, scholars, and specialists from inside and outside the country. The forum discusses wills and their impact on societies, with the aim of studying developments related to legitimate wills and ways to address them, and reviving the Sunnah of Wills. Between people; So that a person can make up for the good he missed at the end of his life.