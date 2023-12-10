Tomorrow, the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai will hold the “Wills Forum” at the headquarters of the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in the Al Mamzar area in Dubai, with the participation of a group of thinkers, scholars and specialists from inside and outside the country. The forum aims to revive the Sunnah of bequests among people, so that a person can make up for what he missed out on goodness at the end of his life, as the Prophet, peace and blessings be upon him, commended for that, saying: “God Almighty has given you a third of your wealth upon your death, in addition to your good deeds, to make it yours as zakat for your deeds or your performance.” What rights he or she has.”

The forum, which begins at nine o'clock tomorrow morning, includes four sessions in the presence of the Director General of the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai, Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi, and the participation of a group of thinkers, scholars and specialists from inside and outside the country.

