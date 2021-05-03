Ajman (WAM)

Dubai Islamic Bank has provided financial support to the Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Charitable Foundation in Ajman, amounting to three million and 500 thousand dirhams of zakat money to be distributed to those who deserve it from the needy families that are guaranteed by the Foundation, within the framework of the permanent cooperation between them to promote charitable work.

Sheikha Azza bint Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Director General of the Foundation, confirmed that the partnership between the Foundation and Dubai Islamic Bank is a strategic partnership.