The Director General of the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai, Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi, said that the department provided 15 million dirhams to finance the establishment of the Centers for Infectious Diseases and Protein Engineering at the Al Jalila Foundation, emphasizing the Department’s continued support for projects that preserve the safety of people and the health of community members.

He added that the department continues to work with the relevant institutions in the country, to unify national efforts aimed at adopting sustainable and pioneering charitable initiatives that support humanitarian work and target community happiness.