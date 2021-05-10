The Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai issued a statement showing a list of the most important controls and precautionary measures for the Eid Al Fitr prayer, taking into account the continuation of applying all precautionary controls similar to the Tarawih prayer, to maintain public health and safety, as the prayer halls will be opened 30 days before Eid Al Fitr Minutes and close immediately after prayer, while women’s chapels will be closed until further notice.

A statement issued by the department stated that the Eid prayer will be held at 5:52 am, asking the worshipers not to crowd at the entrances and exits of the prayer place, and not to hold gatherings before and after the Eid prayer, stressing the need to adhere to all precautionary measures in place. The public can find out the names of the prayer halls by visiting the department’s website or the department’s social media sites.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

