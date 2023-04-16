Dubai Islamic Bank made a charitable contribution through its donation to the Faraj Fund of the Ministry of Interior in the amount of (5,000,000) five million as part of the “Farajat” initiative, which contributed to the release of (53) financially insolvent inmates and convicts in penal and correctional institutions at the state level, on the occasion of the month of Ramadan Blessed and happy Eid Al-Fitr.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Faraj Fund affiliated with the Ministry of Interior, Khalil Dawood Badran, affirmed, “The fund continues its charitable and humanitarian endeavors by expanding partnerships with national institutions from the government and private sectors in order to improve the quality of life for inmates and their families, offering thanks and appreciation to Dubai Islamic Bank for its efforts and initiative.” community and its support for the projects and initiatives of the Faraj Fund.

For its part, Dubai Islamic Bank affirmed its keenness to provide humanitarian charitable initiatives to all segments of society within the bank’s social responsibility and within the framework of their pioneering role as a national institution, indicating that relations with the Faraj Fund enhance these benevolent endeavors and their support for the programs of the Faraj Fund through joint community initiatives, which contributed Since its launch, it has released and facilitated hundreds of insolvent inmates.

In a statement, Dubai Islamic Bank affirmed its keenness on the institution’s societal role and partnership with all national institutions in order to enhance the quality of life for the Emirati community, and to do the duty to sponsor and support the efforts of giving and the UAE’s charitable march and provide assistance to the needy.

He referred to the continuation of the strategic partnership with the Faraj Fund of the Ministry of Interior through joint initiatives that enhance community solidarity work, especially with regard to supporting inmates of penal and correctional institutions in the country, and efforts to rehabilitate them and return them to society as good and productive individuals.