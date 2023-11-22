The Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai organized various activities as part of its participation in the “Dubai Fitness 30×30 Challenge.”

The Department’s participation in the fitness celebration is a challenge and encouragement for the Department’s male and female employees to exercise daily. The event also falls within the framework of a pioneering initiative by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, as the “Dubai Fitness Challenge” aims » To motivate everyone to commit to daily practices that focus on physical fitness, and to adopt a healthy and active lifestyle.

The employees participated in various games and activities held in the outdoor courtyard of the department’s main building, and the challenges included: (basketball game, football game, strongest fist game, bow game, and frisbee), and many various sports activities.

The head of the Fatwa Department, Tariq Al-Emadi, won the award for the strongest male fist, and one of the female employees won the award for the strongest female fist.

Head of the Corporate Communications Department and Chairman of the Department’s Sports Events Organizing Committee, Hilal Al-Faili, said, “Holding these sports events and exercises provides a healthy work environment that reflects positively and increases happiness rates among the Department’s employees, through sporting initiatives and activities that instill the values ​​of sports as a way of life.” “And it is in line with the leadership’s directions.”

The events were attended by the Executive Director of the Institutional Support Sector, Butti Abdullah Al-Jumairi, some department directors, and all the department’s employees.