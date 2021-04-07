The Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai announced a set of general controls for the establishment of prayer in mosques, and the mandatory precautionary measures that must be followed by worshipers during the blessed month of Ramadan, in line with the directives of the Supreme Committee for Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai, aimed at protecting the public health and safety of the community.

The department clarified that the evening and taraweeh prayers will be held in the mosques according to the precautionary controls, with the duration of the evening prayer and the Tarawih prayer being limited to no more than 30 minutes, the need to bring the special prayer rug and not leave it in the mosque, and full commitment to wearing masks in the mosque.

The department also called on the worshipers to completely abstain from shaking hands with the hand or in any way that violates the condition of social distancing, adhering to the posters clarifying the places of worshipers, and maintaining the approved distance between each worshiper and the need not to gather.

The director general of the department, Dr. Hamad Al-Sheikh Ahmed Al-Shaibani, said: “The department places the health and safety of all members of society among its priorities,” explaining that Tarawih prayers will be held according to the precautionary controls in place in addition to continuing work with all preventive measures and measures to perform the prayers, and not allowing any gatherings before or after The end of the prayer in the mosque, while maintaining the preset period for the prayers and setting the time for evening prayers and Tarawih prayers to no more than 30 minutes, including the call to prayer and residence, and closing the mosques immediately after the Tarawih prayer.

He stressed that the precautions and precautionary measures for worshipers during Ramadan come within the directives of the Supreme Committee for Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai headed by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to meet the current conditions efficiently and effectively, and in response to the preventive measures and measures in place to confront the global pandemic.

The director general of the department added, “In the interest of the health and safety of society, we will continue to suspend religious lessons and seminars in Dubai mosques, with the possibility of participating in lectures and lessons electronically, and encouraging reading of the Qur’an via smart devices.”

Al-Shaibani said that the department will work to assess the situation regarding the Qiyaam prayer during the last ten days of the blessed month of Ramadan, according to the updated instructions that will be issued by the Supreme Committee for Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai, while the organization of Ramadan tents, donation tents, breakfast and breakfast tables have been stopped in the emirate. Regarding the general rules set by the department regarding the establishment of prayer in Dubai’s mosques during the month of Ramadan, Al-Shaibani stressed that the period of opening the mosque with raising the call to prayer until the end of the obligatory prayer will continue as it is currently in force, except for the evening and taraweeh prayers, which will not exceed 30 minutes, and will be held The evening prayer is five minutes after the call to prayer, and the doors of the mosque will be kept open from the beginning of the call to prayer until the end of the obligatory prayer, and after the completion of the congregational prayer behind the imam, it will not be allowed to hold any group or individual prayer with the need not to gather, and all mosques will be closed Immediately after finishing the prayer. He noted the need to adhere to not distributing masks at the entrances to mosques, as well as forbidding all kinds of food donations or distributing food at the entrances to mosques, stressing the need to avoid those who are immunocompromised or who suffer any medical complications or chronic diseases. Praying in mosques or gatherings of any kind, in order to ensure their safety, appreciating The role of everyone in preserving the health and safety of community members because of this cooperation and adherence to the procedures and instructions announced for prayer in mosques of great importance reflected on all segments of society, as intensive inspection campaigns will be carried out during the holy month, and legal measures will be taken against all violators.

Daily sterilization

The Director General of the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai, Dr. Hamad Al-Shaibani, confirmed that the sterilization operations of mosques will continue on a daily basis throughout the blessed month of Ramadan, in an embodiment of preventive efforts aimed at ensuring the health and safety of community members, taking into account the safe and healthy environment in all Dubai mosques.

