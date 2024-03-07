Yesterday, the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai held an introductory forum regarding the launch of the global application for prayer times (Duluk DXB), which the department recently launched, in the presence of a number of scholars and specialists in astronomy, the Hijri calendar, and Islamic law.

The department stated in a statement that the forum hosted, remotely via video communication, scientists specialized in astronomy and preparing the Hijri calendar, from Arab and European countries, to talk about benefiting from the global application and its advantages in European countries and others.

The Director General of the Department, Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi, said that the “Dlock DXB” application, which was launched on the “App Store” and “Google Play” stores, is the first global application issued by a specialized legitimate government institution, which is the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai. In cooperation with the International Astronomy Center.

He added that the application is characterized by high accuracy that is not found in other applications, and it displays reliable prayer times, identical or very close to the official times in most Islamic countries, and highly accurate for other countries of the Islamic world. It also displays a calculation of alternative prayer times in Europe and the northern hemisphere when Absence of prayer times signs, using multiple alternative methods officially approved by legal bodies in European countries such as Germany and the Netherlands.

Al Muhairi pointed out that the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai is keen to emphasize its societal role and the responsibility assigned to it, to achieve a pioneering position and an Islamic approach that allows, through achieving its vision to be the best in the world, Islamic and charitable, by innovating and developing new means that help Muslims in various parts of the world.

During the forum, the head of the timings and new moons department in the department, Hamad Muhammad Saleh, provided a comprehensive explanation of the work of the “Daluk” application, with an interpretation of the word “Daluk” in the language: by including the “dal,” which is a name for the time of sunset, or its tilt from the center of the sky to the west, marking the entry of the sun. The time of the noon prayer, and it was said the time of the sunset prayer, including the Almighty’s saying: (Establish the prayer at the setting of the sun), and therefore the name “Daluk” is closely connected to the times of prayer, which is why it was chosen to be a symbol for this application.