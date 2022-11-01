Dubai Islamic Bank guarantees the payment of 150 thousand dirhams, to end the suffering of (Jihad – a Jordanian – 59 years old) and settle the financial issue arising from it.

It is noteworthy that the Dubai Courts succeeded in making a settlement in the amount of the case from 549,000 dirhams to 150,000 dirhams, given its humanitarian and health situation, and the bank agreed to reduce the value of the financial claim, in return for closing the file and canceling all judicial procedures.

The “hotline” coordinated with the bank and the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, to transfer the donation amount to the Dubai Courts, to end the legal procedures and close the (Jihad) file.

And “Emirates Today” published, on September 28, the story of the translator (Jihad), who was subjected to several shocks, starting with her diabetes, then her divorce and her father lost her only support in life, and she became the only breadwinner for her mother, and then she received a new shock after the destruction of the house she had bought. For her mother, she also suffered from her mother’s illness with cancer, which ended with the death of the mother, after which she lost sight in the right eye as a result of diabetes, and finally, she lost her job and is currently suffering from continuous bleeding in the left eye, and was threatened with imprisonment due to a financial case owed to her in the amount of 150 thousand dirhams.

(Jihad) previously told the story of her suffering to “Emirates Today”, saying: “She is divorced, has no children, and has lived on state land for more than 24 years,” explaining that she “studied in the country and obtained a doctorate in human resources and a master’s degree in interpretation.” and linguistics, and worked in several quarters, and her last stop was in one of the parties for the position of director of the Arabic language department, with a salary of 29,000 dirhams.

She added, “She has been suffering from diabetes and stress for 27 years, and this affected her health greatly until her condition deteriorated significantly, and in 2014 diabetes affected her right eye until she completely lost her sight, and since that time her health has deteriorated little by little.” She is currently suffering from severe bleeding in the left eye, and she can only see a small percentage that does not exceed 10%, as she is suffering from severe difficulty in seeing.”

(Jihad) explained that the money that she was saving from her previous work began to be spent on treating her eye, as she underwent 20 eye surgeries inside and outside the country in the hope of preserving her sight, hoping to find a treatment and restore sight, but to no avail, and finally she lost sight. Exactly in the right eye, and in 2016 her services were terminated due to the reduction in the number of employees, and after that she tried to search for a new job opportunity and was unsuccessful in obtaining any job.

She indicated that her father passed away a long time ago, and as the only daughter, she became the breadwinner for her mother, who holds Syrian citizenship. And a cancerous tumor in the abdomen, and she underwent an intensive treatment program, and spent everything she saved on the cost of her mother’s treatment, but she finally died after a long journey with the disease.

(Jihad) pointed out that the house she bought in Syria was completely destroyed as a result of the war, and she lost the house and her mother, and she is alone in the world, explaining that she regularly repaid the loan for two years, but after ending her services, the bank received the end-of-service gratuity in full, and after she lost her source of income. Al-Wahed became unable to pay the monthly loan installments, the interest accumulated on her and the loan amount doubled, after which the bank took legal action against her and circulated it for five years, and she was threatened with imprisonment at any moment due to the financial case arising from her.

She continued, “In the last period, she went to the Dubai Courts (Courts of Charity), explained her situation and submitted documents that confirm her story. In turn, the Courts of Goodness stood by her as a humanitarian endowment, and she succeeded in making a settlement in the amount of the loan with the management of the creditor bank, and the settlement was made. And the amount of the claim was reduced from 549,000 dirhams to 150,000 dirhams.

And the Division of Tolerance and Implementation Settlements in Dubai Courts stated that “the division’s employees contacted the bank’s management to make a settlement in the amount of the case, and coordination was made with the bank’s management to finish the case procedures and close the file, in the coming days.”

The division added that “(Jihad) is divorced and has no children, sisters or relatives, and she suffers in the world alone without a family (cut from a tree), and she lives alone within the walls of her room,” pointing out that she is currently working (humanitarian aid) for a private employer, from Her room by phone for interpretation, with a monthly salary of 3,500 dirhams.

For its part, (Jihad) expressed her happiness and deep thanks to Dubai Islamic Bank, “Emirates Today” and Dubai Courts, for their noble stance with her financial case and the difficult circumstances she is going through.

