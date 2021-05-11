The Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai announced that the prayer halls will be opened 15 minutes before the Eid prayer and closed immediately after the prayer, and the duration of the Eid prayer, including the sermon, will be 15 minutes, while the women’s prayer halls will be closed until further notice, taking into account the need to apply all precautionary controls. That was implemented in Tarawih prayers throughout the month of Ramadan, stressing that these measures only aim to preserve public health and safety. The department stated in a statement issued in this regard that the Eid prayer will be held at exactly 5:52 a.m., with an emphasis on not crowding the worshipers at the entrances and exits of the prayer place, and not to hold gatherings before and after the Eid prayer, stressing the need to adhere to all precautionary measures previously in place. Such as wearing masks and committing to leaving distances between worshipers as instructed, and not shaking hands.

The names of the Eid prayer halls can be found by visiting the department’s website (www.iacad.gov.ae) or through the department’s official accounts on social media.





