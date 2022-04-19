Dubai Islamic Bank has provided 13 million dirhams to the Ras Al Khaimah Charitable Foundation to support charitable projects and programs that it implements for the benefit of poor and needy families during the current year.

Abdulaziz Abdullah Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Ras Al Khaimah Foundation for Charitable Activities, valued the great annual financial support provided by Dubai Islamic Bank to the Foundation, which helps it advance its charitable and humanitarian role towards poor and needy families in various fields, such as monthly financial aid, support for science students, contribution to bearing treatment expenses and supporting productive families Helping those who receive housing grants and loans with a portion of the cost of electricity and water connection fees, and helping them to provide air conditioning and furnishing their homes.

He added that this continuous support reflects Dubai Islamic Bank’s keenness to supplement charitable work in the country by supporting charitable institutions and bodies to complete its humanitarian journey in supporting needy families and needy cases.



