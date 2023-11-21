The activities of the Annual Cultural Week, organized by the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai, during the period from 20 to 24 November, bring together religious figures, with the aim of demonstrating the virtue of knowledge and its people among the imams of Islam. Its first activities included the “Imam Ibn Jarir al-Tabari Week” symposium at the headquarters of The department in Al Mamzar area.

The department’s speech was delivered by the head of the Religious Guidance Department, Ibrahim Jassim Al-Mansouri, in which he explained that the “Cultural Week” deals with one of the religious figures in various specializations, including Imam Ibn Jarir al-Tabari, to shed light on his scientific biography, his writings, and his efforts in serving Islam and Muslims, with the aim of demonstrating the virtue of knowledge and its people. The Imams of Islam who built the edifice of Islamic civilization with their pioneering scientific contributions.

The symposium hosted the chief researcher in the department, Dr. Abdul Hakim Al-Anis, speaking about the scientific formation of Imam Ibn Jarir Al-Tabari, his personal life, knowledge, and his translation, noting that the Imam was taken care of by scholars, researchers, and orientalists, and 103 writers wrote about him.

The chief preacher in the circle, Sheikh Khaled Ismail Musabih, also spoke about Imam Ibn Jarir’s approach to interpretation.

The symposium also hosted the Professor of Interpretation at Al Wasl University, Dr. Sharif Abdul Aleem, speaking about the Imam’s efforts in the sciences of readings.