The Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai has announced that Tahajjud prayers will be allowed in the emirate during the last ten days of the blessed month of Ramadan, in accordance with similar precautions and precautionary measures for Tarawih prayers.

She explained that it was decided to limit the length of the tahajjud prayer to no more than 30 minutes at 12:00 midnight and until 12:30 in all the emirate’s mosques, stressing the need to adhere to all precautionary measures in place in advance and to close the mosques immediately after the prayer and not to allow sitting and i’tikaaf.

The department indicated that the Emirates Council for Sharia Fatwa encourages worshipers, especially senior citizens and residents, people with chronic diseases and women, to live the Sunnah of performing Taraweeh prayers and tahajjud in their homes, through their prayers in congregation with their household or alone, and for them the reward of Taraweeh and tahajjud in full, God Almighty.





