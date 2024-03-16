A delegation from the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai, headed by the Director-General of the Department, Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi, during his recent visit to the Dar Al Ber Society at its main headquarters on Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai, discussed ways to enhance charitable work.

The department’s delegation was received by the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Dar Al Ber, Engineer Khalfan Khalifa Al Mazrouei, the CEO and Managing Director of the Association, Dr. Mohammed Suhail Al Muhairi, and members of the Board of Directors, in the presence of a number of officials from both sides.

During the visit, the two parties discussed enhancing charitable work in the UAE, the prospects of the humanitarian sector in the country, and joint work to consolidate sustainability in the charitable sector, in addition to supporting the existing strategic partnership between the two sides, as a translation of the vision and directives of the wise leadership, in a way that is in the highest national interest and constitutes support and added value for The interest of the needy and those with limited income within the country, and the poor, needy and afflicted in many regions around the world.

Al Mazrouei stressed Dar Al Ber’s keenness to fully cooperate and coordinate with the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai, towards enhancing the humanitarian and cultural mission and vision of the UAE and achieving its charitable goals.

For his part, Al Muhairi pointed to the ongoing partnership between the department and the association over the past decades, which has led to many successes in Emirati humanitarian work and support for a number of charitable and community projects.