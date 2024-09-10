The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai has begun the evaluation phase of the “Imam Al Fareej” initiative, to strengthen the youth’s connection to mosques.

Specialized committees were formed in a number of mosques in the emirate, with the aim of determining the level of the qualified imams in their final stages, relying in their evaluation on a set of scientific and legal criteria, which include memorization, rules of intonation, good voice, familiarity with the methodology of jurisprudence and prayer, and finally the character and personality of the qualified person.

It is worth noting that the arbitration committees were organized in a number of mosques in the emirate, and their locations and schedule were announced through all channels available in the department. Each committee includes ten members of the arbitration scholars specializing in Islamic law, in addition to experts in the art of public speaking and social communication. The committees are scheduled to continue until September 15.

Dr. Mohammed Suhail Al Muhairi, Director of the Religious Services Department and Head of the Imam Al Fareej Initiative, said that this step comes within the department’s strategy to enhance the level of religious services and develop the performance and skills of neighborhood imams in line with the needs of contemporary society.

He stressed that the neighbourhood imam has a pivotal and important role in spreading moderation, noting that the initiative is part of the department’s ongoing efforts to raise the level of imams in line with the state’s vision to enhance the role of religion and support community unity, in line with the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 2033.