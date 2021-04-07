In line with the directives of the Supreme Committee for Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai, which aim to protect the public health and safety of the community, the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai announced a set of general controls for conducting prayer in mosques, and the mandatory precautionary measures that must be followed by worshipers during the blessed month of Ramadan.

The department clarified that the evening and taraweeh prayers will be held in mosques according to precautionary controls, with the duration of the evening prayer and Tarawih prayer being limited to no more than 30 minutes, the need to bring the special prayer rug and not leave it in the mosque, and full commitment to wearing masks in the mosque.

The Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai also called on the worshipers to completely refrain from shaking hands with the hand or in any way that violates the condition of social distancing, and to adhere to the posters shown for the places of worshipers and to maintain the approved distance between each worshiper and another, with the need not to gather.

On this occasion, the Director General of the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai, Dr. Hamad Sheikh Ahmed Al-Shaibani, said: “The department places the health and safety of all members of society among its priorities, explaining that Tarawih prayers will be held in accordance with the precautionary controls in place in addition to continuing work with all preventive measures and measures to perform the prayers, And not to allow any gatherings before or after the end of the prayer in the mosque, while keeping the preset time for prayers and limiting the time for evening prayers and Tarawih prayers to no more than 30 minutes, including the call to prayer and residence, and closing mosques immediately after Tarawih prayers.

He stressed that the precautions and precautionary measures for worshipers during the blessed month of Ramadan come within the directives of the Supreme Committee for Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai headed by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to meet the current conditions efficiently and effectively, and in response to the preventive measures and measures in place to confront the global pandemic.

The Director General of the Department added, in the interest of the health and safety of society, we will continue to suspend religious lessons and seminars in Dubai mosques, with the possibility of participating in lectures and lessons electronically, and encouraging reading of the Qur’an via smart devices.

Dr. Al-Shaibani said: The department will work to assess the situation regarding the Qiyaam prayer during the last ten days of the blessed month of Ramadan, according to the updated instructions that will be issued by the Supreme Committee for Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai, while the organization of Ramadan tents, donation tents, breakfast and breakfast tables have been stopped in the emirate.

General controls for performing prayers in mosques

Regarding the general rules set by the department regarding the establishment of prayer in Dubai’s mosques during the blessed month of Ramadan, the director general of the department confirmed that the period of opening the mosque with raising the call to prayer until the end of the obligatory prayer will continue as it is currently in force, except for the evening and tarawi prayers, which will not exceed 30 One minute, and the evening prayer will be performed 5 minutes after the call to prayer, and the doors of the mosque will be kept open from the beginning of raising the call to prayer until the end of the obligatory prayer, and after the completion of the congregational prayer behind the imam, it will not be allowed to hold any group or individual prayer with the necessity of not gathering. All mosques will be closed immediately after the completion of the prayer.

Dr. Al-Shaibani noted the worshipers of the need to adhere to not distributing masks at the entrances to mosques, as well as prohibiting all types of food donations or distributing food at the entrances to mosques, stressing the need to avoid those who are immunocompromised or who suffer from any medical complications or chronic diseases from praying in mosques or gatherings from Any kind, in the interest of their safety, appreciating the role of everyone in preserving the health and safety of community members because of this cooperation and adherence to the procedures and instructions announced for prayer in mosques of great importance reflected on all segments of society, as intensive inspection campaigns will be carried out during the holy month, and legal measures will be taken rightly. All violators.

Daily sterilization

With regard to the procedures for sterilizing mosques, the Director General of the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai Dr. Hamad Sheikh Ahmed Al-Shaibani noted that the sterilization operations of mosques will continue on a daily basis throughout the blessed month of Ramadan, in an embodiment of preventive efforts aimed at ensuring the health and safety of community members, taking into account the healthy and safe environment in All Dubai mosques.





