Dubai (Al-Ittihad)

The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, represented by the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Islamic Culture, announced distinguished statistics for the first half of 2024, as more than 3,000 residents and visitors converted to Islam, reflecting the remarkable growth in interest in Islam and the efforts made to familiarize individuals with the teachings of the religion.

This approach comes within the framework of Dubai’s vision to promote the values ​​of tolerance and cultural pluralism, and reflects the emirate’s ongoing efforts to build a diverse and cohesive society.

Dr. Omar Mohammed Al Khatib, Executive Director of the Islamic Affairs Sector, stated that “the fact that more than 3,000 people have embraced Islam indicates the success of our efforts to spread the message of tolerance and understanding that our true religion carries. These numbers are not just statistics, but rather reflect a real transformation in the lives of individuals and their desire to adopt the values ​​of peace and love.”

Al Khatib added that the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Islamic Culture is committed to providing full support to all new converts, through integrated educational programmes that aim to provide a deep and comprehensive understanding of Islam, and work to facilitate the process of adaptation and integration into society by providing the necessary resources and advice.

He pointed out that the center continues to implement a group of initiatives and activities that aim to enhance religious awareness and positive interaction with society, in addition to providing support and guidance to individuals wishing to learn about Islam.