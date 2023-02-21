The 12th Regional Conference on Combating Intellectual Property Crimes in the Middle East and North Africa region was launched, in cooperation with the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) and the Dubai Police General Command, for two days at the Mohammed bin Rashid Library, under the slogan “Building Leadership Capacity in Intellectual Property”. Under the auspices and presence of the Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai, Honorary President of the Emirates Intellectual Property Association, Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, with the participation of a group of experts and specialists from law enforcement agencies in the field of combating intellectual property crimes.

Participants in the conference demanded the need to unite efforts and create global legislation to protect intellectual property rights in all fields, commensurate with the rapid changes in light of the widespread use of the Internet and new applications, in addition to modern technologies.

In his opening speech, Tamim said: “The theme of our meeting this year is capacity building to support intellectual property leadership, which is one of the outputs and recommendations of previous conferences, and supports government and national strategies in the field of intellectual property in order to build a business environment that stimulates and encourages creativity and innovation. Intellectual property, and through the Dahi Khalfan Center for Intellectual Property, most of its interest in this aspect and worked in cooperation with its partners to launch several qualification programs, vocational and academic training and workshops to build the capabilities of cadres working in the government and private sectors in the field of intellectual property ».

He pointed out that no one disagrees that the Regional Conference on Combating Intellectual Property Crimes in the Middle East and North Africa region has established itself as one of the most important forums in which a summary of successful expertise and experiences in the world gathers. During the past 11 years, this conference has achieved many Achievements through the implementation of the recommendations it issues annually, and aims to protect rights holders.