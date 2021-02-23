As you hold the beam that descends between the ribs of the majestic, firmly established at the evening hours, there are golden strings hidden under your eyelids as if they are dreams, and the street is like a historical carpet relaxing on the edemas as if it were a giant being from the times of picturesque mythology, and the days of eloquence in writing fairy tales.

In a sudden moment, Dubai comes to you as if it were a dream, as if it is a flower among the folds of the groves of joy, as if it is the naked eye of foolishness, it comes to you while you are in a state of confusion, you are in the moment of numbness, in a sip of certainty, you are in the awakening of the truth, it comes to you while I was on the way to it cheering with a heart that caught By it eagerness as if it were a surprise, and you became the cachex you seek it as someone who is interested in celebrating the delicious dilemma, the quivering leap, the immersion in the ages of the lake of ecstasy, here you are now, sipping beauty as you taste the first moment, as you inhale the first perfume, from between the fingers of your youth, as You are touching the plinth from under the warmth, and this is how you are in Dubai. Things seem to you as the first love, as if they were the first tremor as if they were a whisper in the ears of a lover of words, and their love only extinguishes a poem from the pioneer of the Qais, or the intensity of the delicious pain in the poetry of Antara bin Shaddad.

When it seeps between the arteries of the streets, you feel as if you are twisting in the virgin terrain, as if you are spinning in a ring of gold around the turquoise seas, as if you are at this moment being reborn, full of herbs and roses, you look louder than the night moons, you look like a butterfly searching for its refuge in travel Eternity, you seem like an idea in the minds of eternal horses, and the world appears in your eyes, a cloth of silk, embroidered with lobes that have no identity except in the dialectic Dubai. You think of your day, before you travel, then the night comes as the train of the impossible, illuminating you, with the colors of dresses, and faces, And smiles, and gives you a wonderful journey in the fields of joy, you feel that you are in the holy city, you feel that you are in purity, you recite feelings without preconceptions, you seem a bundle of feelings, as if it is childhood, you grow up in the heart of Dubai and develop offspring of spontaneity, innocence of wishes, you feel that you are in The river of risks is a phrase that shines with meaning and breaks the promise of more beautiful, fuller and more authentic days, because in Dubai everything looks like a bird’s wings, washed by the breezes when dust touches it.