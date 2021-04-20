The Dubai Health Authority announced, through a tweet on “Twitter,” that the authority is implementing a large number of vaccination programs against the emerging corona virus during the holy month of Ramadan, as the emirate seeks to vaccinate 100% of the target groups by the end of 2021.

Dubai provides a range of different free vaccines through 11 health centers and two mobile clinics, and the vaccination campaign has expanded and opened the way for new groups in the last period.





