Dubai is moving steadily towards strengthening its position as a leading driver of green initiatives, the deployment and use of renewable energy solutions, the transition towards a green economy, sustainable solutions, and environmental preservation, with the aim of achieving the vision of the wise leadership to devote the elements and pillars of economic prosperity in parallel with environmental sustainability, which enhances the emirate’s strategic goals to be the most populous city in the world. The world is sustainable, and an inspiring global model for future cities.

In this context, Dubai is moving forward to achieve the goals of the Energy Demand Management Strategy 2030, launched by the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, which aims to reduce the demand for electricity and water by 30 percent by 2030, and to achieve maximum benefit from recycled water in many areas. As part of efforts to make Dubai a leading example of efficient demand management for energy and water.

Dubai is one of the cities that occupies the global lead in the use of recycled water almost completely, as the rate of reuse of treated water reaches 90%, which is a high rate in this field, and Dubai Municipality has had a prominent and important role in this regard, through the implementation of many projects Previous and current ones, to move forward in applying the finest, best, and latest international specifications and standards applied in the field of sanitation systems and the use of recycled water, which ensures the preservation of health, public safety, and the environment in the Emirate of Dubai. His Excellency Dawood Al-Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said: “Dubai Municipality continues its efforts to contribute to consolidating the emirate’s leading position in the transition to a green economy, and to ensure maximum utilization and optimal utilization of all amounts of recycled water, by developing integrated plans, strategies and policies on a regular basis. While ensuring that it is updated and kept abreast of any changes in the quantities of water produced, taking into account the latest concepts of sustainability, with the aim of reaching 100% of the optimal utilization of this important resource, within the framework of national efforts to preserve water resources.

He pointed out that Dubai Municipality has established networks and stations to ensure the efficient and effective distribution of recycled water through which it achieves its strategic goals in this field, within the best standards and practices applied globally. Al-Hajri added: “The use of recycled water represents an alternative source to desalinated water and groundwater in accordance with the Dubai Energy Demand Management Strategy and the Dubai Integrated Water Resources Management Strategy, which aims to reduce the consumption of desalinated water and electricity by 30% by 2030, and to stop the use of groundwater for irrigation purposes.” Cosmetic, and increasing the efficiency of cosmetic irrigation by 100% by relying on modern irrigation systems, and expanding by using local tree varieties that do not require large amounts of recycled water.

He explained that other objectives of the strategy include expanding the recycled water network, improving its management, and reusing recycled water for additional purposes, such as using it in central cooling plants.

strategic stock

The recycled water is utilized in the irrigation of green spaces and landscaping in Dubai, by distributing it using the main recycled water distribution network of the Waste and Sewerage Corporation in Dubai Municipality, which covers most of the city’s areas with a length of approximately 2,400 km at the end of 2022, with a total amount of Water used for green spaces is about 265 million cubic meters annually.

The recycled water is distributed to green spaces and landscaping plants through recycled water networks, which are affiliated with Dubai Municipality, and some of which are affiliated with the private sector. The process of using recycled water contributes significantly to reducing the depletion of groundwater to be a strategic stockpile for future generations, and to increase the green area through an increase in the per capita rate of green space, in addition to improving air quality by reducing temperatures and greenhouse gas emissions resulting from the production of similar quantities. of desalinated water that requires an additional source of electrical energy for its production.

direct economic value

The total amount of recycled water produced by the Waste and Sewerage Corporation of Dubai Municipality since the eighties of the last century exceeded 4.5 billion cubic meters, during the period between 1980 and the end of 2022, and this number is expected to double to exceed 8 billion cubic meters by 2030. The direct economic value of recycled water is represented in its use as an alternative source of desalinated water and groundwater, thus contributing to saving approximately 2 billion dirhams annually. Thus, the use of recycled water for purposes such as central cooling plants affects reducing the cost of cooling and facilitating the expansion of the application of these technologies that contribute to reducing energy consumption in the fields of cooling, and thus reducing carbon emissions to achieve the strategic goal of making Dubai the most sustainable city in the world.

Irrigation of green spaces

The recycled water is used to irrigate areas of 4,500 hectares that belong to gardens and public green spaces, while the amounts of water used for irrigation in the developer areas reach 5,900 hectares, bringing the total to 10,400 hectares. The quantities of recycled water produced by the Waste and Sewerage Corporation during 2022 amounted to more than 314 million cubic meters (equivalent to 125,600 Olympic swimming pools), and approximately 265 million cubic meters (equivalent to 106,000 swimming pools) were used. Olympic) in irrigating green spaces and landscaping in the city at a monthly rate of slightly more than 22 million cubic meters.

strategic goal

The use of recycled water quantities in central cooling plants for the year 2022 amounted to more than 6 million cubic meters, at a cost of 7.9 million dirhams, while if the same amount of water was used from Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, its costs could reach about 15 million, with a savings rate. 47%. The Waste and Sewerage Corporation is currently studying the expansion of the use of recycled water for additional purposes, in order to achieve the strategic goal of 100% utilization of recycled water by 2030.

Two main stops

The Waste and Sewerage Agency operates two main stations for the production of recycled water, one in the Warsan region with a production capacity of 325,000 cubic meters per day (118 million cubic meters per year), and the second in the Jebel Ali region with a production capacity of 675,000 cubic meters per day (246 million cubic meters per year). cubic meter per year), as well as some small stations that serve some areas that the public sewage water network has not yet reached. Both stations contain triple-treatment technologies to produce high-quality water to use the recycled water in irrigating green spaces and landscaping in the city. It is also capable of advanced quadruple treatment at a relatively low additional cost for use in other purposes such as central cooling plants and landscaping lakes.

In the field of reducing carbon emissions resulting from sewage treatment operations, the Waste and Sewerage Agency in Dubai Municipality was keen to ensure that central treatment plants include anaerobic sludge treatment to reduce energy consumption and biogas production and complete combustion to reduce carbon emissions from methane at a rate of approximately 22 to 1. . Some of the produced biogas is used to heat anaerobic decomposition tanks and to dry sludge to produce thermally treated compost.

It is worth noting that, during this year, the project of using biogas as fuel in the electric power generation stations, which was established in the treatment plant in Warsan, was launched, as the percentage of electric energy used in the station and received from the biogas station reaches 50% of its electrical energy needs. from this renewable resource, which contributes to the gradual transformation into a green treatment plant.

Other uses

Other uses of recycled water include its use in physical treatment processes (washing operations) in sewage treatment plants and pumping stations, in addition to its use in the fire-fighting system instead of using desalinated water. Among the most prominent and first projects undertaken by Dubai Municipality in the field of using recycled water in the areas of irrigation of public gardens, green spaces, and landscaping in streets and farms, was the Safa Park beautification project in 1970, followed by the use of recycled water in many projects and fields since then.

Continuous expansions

Al-Hajri said: “Since the sixties of the last century, the Emirate of Dubai has attached great importance to wastewater treatment and reuse. To produce water suitable for irrigation of landscaping. With the increase in urban renaissance and the increase in the population, in 1981 Dubai Municipality awarded a contract to design a new station with a processing capacity of 130,000 cubic meters per day in the first phase. A center for distributing recycled irrigation water. Since then, Dubai Municipality has been expanding wastewater collection networks, establishing treatment plants, and expanding recycled water distribution networks to be used in irrigating green landscapes, trees, and gardens and parks, which gave the city its distinctive green character. In 1996, Dubai Municipality received the final report for the second expansion of the treatment plant in Warsan, to raise the production capacity of the plant to 260,000 cubic meters per day. With the increasing pace of urban renaissance and urban sprawl to the south towards Jebel Ali, Dubai Municipality in 2006 started building a second plant with a treatment capacity of 300,000 cubic meters per day in Jebel Ali as a first stage, which raised the total quantities of treated water from both stations to 560,000 cubic meters per day. Today, the new station has been linked to the irrigation network as well, and the sewage networks and recycled water distribution networks have been expanded to include most areas of Dubai.

In 2015, the third expansion of the Warsan plant was constructed to raise its capacity to 325,000 cubic meters per day. In 2016, the processing capacity of the Jebel Ali plant was increased to 675,000 cubic meters per day. Work is currently underway to modernize the treatment plant in Warsan and raise its capacity to 500,000 cubic meters per day.