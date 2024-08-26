Ciudad Juárez— Inspectors from the Interior Department closed the Dubai bar again, this time due to weapons and a fight inside, in addition to the fact that a security guard at the establishment was working without an ID.

The events took place this weekend and, according to the Directorate of Government of the General Secretariat of Government, the sanction is part of the eight closures that were imposed in the operations.

The agency reported on Monday that the restaurant-bar “Cervecería 19” was also closed after inspectors found a minor consuming alcoholic beverages.

The Oriental Terrace restaurant bar (Bar Garden) also received the same fine for not having revalidation for 2024.

Other businesses that were closed over the weekend include the Hotel/Bar “Motel la Calesa de Ciudad Juárez” for not having a 2024 revalidation, since it presented a simple copy of its license and did not provide any facilities for the review.

Also the self-service store “Súper Six Daniel”, for violation of business activity and lack of land use license.

The Liquor Store is a self-service store “Súper Six Virreyes”, due to lack of a land use license and a simple copy of an alcoholic beverage license.

In addition to the liquor store in self-service stores “Superette’s Puccini Branch”, due to lack of land use license, lack of 2024 revalidation, in addition to offering promotions on the sale of alcohol.

Finally, the self-service store “Paulina”, for violation of its business.