The hospital implemented this pioneering step in the field of health care, believing in the importance of delivering medicines effectively and in a timely manner, using the latest technologies.

The project was implemented in cooperation with the Dubai Future Foundation and the General Authority of Civil Aviation in Dubai, where the medicines were successfully delivered within a distance of 10 kilometers to the home of a hospital visitor, in a residential complex in Dubai Silicon Oasis.

Juma Al Matrooshi, Director General of Dubai Silicon Oasis, said in statements published by the Emirates News Agency (WAM): “As a center for technology and knowledge within the Dubai Urban Plan 2040, Dubai Silicon Oasis is keen to be an open laboratory for the latest innovations, technologies and smart solutions, in line with the objectives of the Dubai Empowerment Program.” Unmanned aircraft transport launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, we are committed to enabling all efforts from inside and outside the country to develop and test innovative unmanned transportation solutions that enhance services and improve the quality of life.

Al Matrooshi added: “The success of solutions that are applied on a large scale depends on many experiments and tests that precede their application until reaching the desired final results. Therefore, we are keen to provide an incubating environment supportive of companies to apply tests, evaluate conditions and outputs, and implement solutions based on data and data. University jurist for this successful experience.

As the CEO of the hospital, Fatih Muhammad Gul, said: “We are proud of being the first to provide medicine delivery service via drones in the Middle East through Fakih University Hospital. Innovation and stimulating the adoption of technology in order to serve society is a source of inspiration for excellence in various fields, and this initiative constitutes a qualitative achievement towards enhancing access to health care services and achieving full digital integration.