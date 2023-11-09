Dubai is moving towards shaping the future of sustainable mobility by focusing on anticipating the future and adopting sustainable strategic projects that support the economy, keeping pace with global and future trends in the fields of transportation and roads, and doubling efforts to enhance Dubai’s global leadership position in providing innovative services to all segments of society, within the framework of its ambitious future strategy in line with The vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, to consolidate Dubai’s position as the best city for living, working and tourism in the world.

In this context, the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority is working according to a road map that aims to achieve mass transportation with zero carbon emissions by the year 2050. Within this integrated map, Dubai is moving at a rapid pace to become the first city in the world to provide self-driving air taxi services within the framework of a proactive approach. For the emirate to develop sustainable mobility solutions with the aim of reducing carbon emissions through advanced infrastructure that includes establishing vertical stations equipped with the latest technologies and new models of electric aircraft, as well as providing the necessary equipment for charging aircraft, managing data, as well as controlling security and safety systems.

The 18th session of the Dubai Airshow, which will be held from November 13 to 17 at Dubai World Central (DWC), is expected to witness the launch of a new pavilion dedicated to the autonomous air transportation solutions sector, where it will be available to the most prominent… Sector players at the regional and global levels are exploring future sustainable aviation technologies that will have a prominent impact on the travel sector, as the exhibition is set to highlight the autonomous air transport solutions sector as a major part of its agenda, strengthening Dubai’s pioneering position in developing… The future of transportation for individuals and goods, and the development of innovative solutions in the areas of self-driving air transportation solutions and air transportation in urban areas, as the rapid pace of enhancing innovation and progress in future solutions for this sector makes it one of the fastest growing markets in the field of aviation.

Various solutions

Visitors to the exhibition will have the opportunity to explore a variety of air transport solutions, which include drones, unmanned aerial vehicles, air mobility in urban areas, and electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft, which will be present in the new pavilion dedicated to this sector at the exhibition, which will also include a group of live performances. For electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft to showcase the future potential of this type of aviation used in the field of urban mobility.

The exhibition activities will also include a conference on the self-driving air transportation solutions sector with the participation of a large group of leaders and experts to shed light on the latest technologies that will improve the travel experience, in addition to the regulations and infrastructure necessary to integrate the concept of self-driving air transportation solutions into our daily lives, within the framework of an endeavor to The exhibition provides a platform for regional and international players to explore future technologies in the sustainable air transport solutions sector that will revolutionize the air travel industry.

It is planned that air taxi vehicles will begin flying in the skies of Dubai within three years, with the approval of plans to develop air taxi stations as part of the infrastructure of the air mobility network in Dubai to facilitate the way people move across urban areas in a safe, smooth and sustainable way.

In this regard, the General Civil Aviation Authority of the UAE and the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center announced the signing of an agreement to establish the first integrated center for self-driving air transport solutions in Dubai, with the aim of launching the first process of issuing an accreditation certificate for a vertical airport in the world as part of the development of the project. This would help promote the growth of the sector at the international level, which confirms Dubai’s leading position in this field at the global level.

Safe and sustainable mobility

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, said: “In accordance with the directives of the wise leadership, to promote sustainable and innovative mobility in all modes of public transport and shared mobility, keep pace with the rapid changes that the world is experiencing, and work to develop future solutions to challenges of all kinds, Dubai By launching the air taxi, it seeks to provide a new sustainable transportation service, using pioneering and innovative technology that facilitates the transportation of individuals in urban areas in a safe, streamlined and sustainable manner, integrated with the public transportation network in Dubai, in line with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 by consolidating Dubai’s position among the top 3 global cities. And to enhance Dubai’s global leadership in the field of self-driving mobility, by operating different types of self-driving vehicles, air taxis, and marine transportation, with the aim of achieving Dubai’s strategy for self-driving smart transportation, which aims to convert 25% of the total transportation trips in Dubai into self-driving trips. Driving through various means of transportation by 2030”

His Excellency Al Tayer added: “Providing the air taxi service will come in two basic stages. The first is selecting the required technologies in accordance with the highest international standards and the appropriate technical partner through comparison between the best companies in terms of technologies used in this type of highly advanced sustainable transportation solution, and the time plan for adopting it.” To implement it, it includes four main axes: detailed negotiation with many companies and institutions working in this field, signing commercial agreements, establishing local companies to carry out the required work in this regard, developing the infrastructure and actually launching the service, while the second stage includes choosing a partner to invest in the infrastructure. “It is necessary to launch air taxi operations in Dubai, where commercial negotiations are currently underway with the best specialized investors at the global level to develop the necessary infrastructure in the field of air mobility.”

His Excellency explained: “The Emirate of Dubai guarantees all capabilities to make the air taxi service a success, thanks to the availability of the necessary infrastructure for this development, as vertical landing strips are available for this purpose at Dubai International Airport, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, and Downtown, which will be among the latest take-off networks.” And the vertical decline, in addition to government coordination, flexible legislation and laws, and the presence of strong demand for the service.”

Huge market value

Expectations indicate that the next few years will witness a major transformation in the sector of self-driving air transportation solutions, as new and innovative methods in the field of air transportation contribute to developing the future of the sector at an accelerated pace. The global market value of the sector is expected to reach $16.81 billion in 2025, and reach $110.02 billion in 2035, recording a compound annual growth rate of 21.7%. This steady growth is accompanied by the development of a wide range of innovative solutions for shipping and air travel, in addition to the development of a set of regulations, resources and infrastructure.

Many advantages

Air taxi vehicles are distinguished by the ability to take off and land vertically. They are sustainable, environmentally friendly vehicles, powered by electricity, and do not cause any environmental emissions. They are also characterized by safety, comfort and speed. Their manufacture took into account the use of the latest findings of modern technologies in this field in the world, and their range reaches It reaches a maximum of 241.4 kilometers, its maximum speed is 300 kilometers per hour, and its carrying capacity is four passengers in addition to the air taxi pilot. The “air taxi” project is expected to contribute to reducing the travel time from Dubai International Airport to Palm Jumeirah from 46 minutes to six minutes, in addition to reducing congestion on the roads, while the project contributes to achieving zero carbon emissions and confronting environmental challenges.

The deployment of air taxi vehicles is part of Dubai’s agenda to adopt the latest innovations in the field of sustainable transportation solutions, through a series of projects of a futuristic nature with the highest international specifications and at the same time taking into account the environmental dimension, which constitutes an important priority in order to enhance Dubai’s leadership as a development model based on advanced thinking that puts people at ease. Their happiness and the safety and preservation of the environment are top priorities