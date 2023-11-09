Dubai is moving towards shaping the future of sustainable mobility, by focusing on anticipating the future, adopting sustainable strategic projects that support the economy, keeping pace with global and future trends in the fields of transportation and roads, and redoubling efforts aimed at strengthening Dubai’s global leadership position in providing innovative services to all segments of society, within the framework of its future strategy. The ambitious vision, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, to consolidate Dubai’s position as the best city for living, working and tourism in the world.

In this context, the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai is working according to a road map that aims to achieve mass transportation with zero carbon emissions by the year 2050. Within this integrated map, Dubai is moving at a rapid pace, to be the first city in the world to provide self-driving air taxi services, within the framework of the approach. The emirate is proactive in developing sustainable mobility solutions, with the aim of reducing carbon emissions, through advanced infrastructure, which includes establishing vertical stations equipped with the latest technologies and new models of electric aircraft, as well as providing the necessary equipment for charging aircraft and managing data, as well as controlling security and safety systems.

The 18th session of the Dubai Airshow, which will be held from November 13 to 17 at Dubai World Central, is expected to witness the launch of a new pavilion dedicated to the autonomous air transport solutions sector, where it will be available to the most prominent players in the aviation industry. The sector at the regional and global levels explores future sustainable aviation technologies, which will have a prominent impact on the travel sector, as the exhibition is scheduled to shed light on the self-driving air transport solutions sector, to be a major part of its agenda, which enhances Dubai’s leading position in developing the future. Transport for individuals and goods, and developing innovative solutions in the areas of self-driving air transport solutions and air transport in urban areas, as the rapid pace of enhancing innovation and progress in future solutions for this sector makes it one of the fastest growing markets in the field of aviation.

Visitors to the exhibition will have the opportunity to explore a variety of air transport solutions, which include drones, unmanned aerial vehicles, air mobility in urban areas, and electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft, which will be present in the new pavilion dedicated to this sector at the exhibition, which will also include a group of live performances. For electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft, to showcase the future potential of this type of aviation used in the field of urban mobility.

The exhibition activities will also include a conference on the self-driving air transport solutions sector with the participation of a large group of leaders and experts, to shed light on the latest technologies that will improve the travel experience, in addition to the regulations and infrastructure necessary to integrate the concept of self-driving air transport solutions into our daily lives, within the framework of… The exhibition sought to provide a platform for regional and international players, to explore future technologies in the sustainable air transport solutions sector that would revolutionize the air travel industry.

It is planned that air taxi vehicles will begin flying in the skies of Dubai within three years, with the approval of plans to develop air taxi stations as part of the infrastructure of the air mobility network in Dubai, to facilitate the way people move across urban areas in a safe, smooth and sustainable manner.

In this regard, the General Civil Aviation Authority of the UAE and the Mohammed bin Rashid Aviation Project in Dubai South announced the signing of an agreement to establish the first integrated center for self-driving air transport solutions in Dubai, with the aim of launching the first process of issuing an accreditation certificate for a vertical airport in the world as part of the development of The project will help promote the growth of the sector at the international level, confirming Dubai’s leading position in this field at the global level.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority, said: “In accordance with the leadership’s directives, to promote sustainable and innovative mobility in all modes of public transport and shared mobility, keep pace with the rapid changes that the world is experiencing, and work to develop future solutions to challenges of all kinds, Dubai By launching the air taxi, it seeks to provide a new sustainable transportation service, using pioneering and innovative technology, that facilitates the transportation of individuals in urban areas in a safe, streamlined, sustainable and integrated manner with the public transportation network in Dubai, in line with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 to consolidate Dubai’s position among the top three. International cities, and enhancing Dubai’s global leadership in the field of self-driving mobility, by operating different types of self-driving vehicles, air taxis, and marine transportation, with the aim of achieving Dubai’s strategy for smart self-driving mobility, which aims to transform 25% of the total transportation trips in Dubai. To self-driving trips through various means of transportation by 2030.”

He added: “Providing the air taxi service will come in two basic stages. The first is selecting the required technologies in accordance with the highest international standards and the appropriate technical partner through comparison between the best companies, in terms of the technologies used in this type of highly advanced sustainable transportation solutions, and the time plan for its adoption and implementation.” It includes four main axes: detailed negotiations with many companies and institutions working in this field, signing commercial agreements, establishing local companies to carry out the required work in this regard, developing the infrastructure and actually launching the service, while the second stage includes choosing a partner to invest in the infrastructure. “It is necessary to launch air taxi operations in Dubai, as commercial negotiations are currently underway with the best specialized investors at the global level, to develop the necessary infrastructure in the field of air transportation.”

Mattar Al Tayer:

• We are working to develop sustainable mobility solutions using pioneering technology, within Dubai’s strategy for smart self-driving mobility.

Many advantages

Air taxi vehicles are characterized by the possibility of vertical take-off and landing. They are sustainable, environmentally friendly vehicles, powered by electricity, and do not cause any environmental emissions. They are also characterized by safety, comfort and speed. Their manufacture took into account the use of the latest modern technologies in this field in the world. Its maximum range is 241.4 kilometers, its maximum speed is 300 kilometers per hour, and its carrying capacity is four passengers, in addition to the air taxi pilot.

The “air taxi” project is expected to contribute to reducing the travel time from Dubai International Airport to Palm Jumeirah from 46 minutes to six minutes, in addition to reducing congestion on the roads, while the project contributes to achieving zero carbon emissions and confronting environmental challenges.