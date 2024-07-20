The UAE has taken a leading global position in the artificial intelligence sector, launching many strategies, initiatives and programmes that anticipated the future of the sector and kept pace with its changes and developments, until it became an ideal incubator for major artificial intelligence companies around the world. Dubai has achieved rapid growth in the sector to become a global gateway to the future of artificial intelligence.

The UAE is at the forefront of Arab countries in terms of the contribution of artificial intelligence to the gross domestic product, as the sector is expected to contribute 14% of the GDP in 2030, according to a study issued by Heriot-Watt University Dubai. Artificial intelligence is also expected to contribute about $96 billion to the country’s economy by 2030, according to a report issued by PricewaterhouseCoopers.

For its part, a report by Bloomberg indicated that the UAE is accelerating its steps in building artificial intelligence capabilities and equipping the largest data centers to support the technology in the region, stressing that the UAE is placing “artificial intelligence” at the heart of the economic future.

According to the report published earlier this month, the strategic investment between G42 and Microsoft worth $1.5 billion will enhance the country’s position as a leading global center for artificial intelligence, and will open more horizons for partners and customers to innovate and grow.

For its part, the Emirate of Dubai has witnessed rapid growth in investment in artificial intelligence, which came as a result of a vision that has extended for decades, as the emirate began this path by establishing Digital Dubai in 1999, which brought about a qualitative shift in the history of Dubai, from a comprehensive vision to electronic to digital to artificial intelligence.

The emirate has consolidated its digital twinning orientations through initiatives, strategies and plans that seek to ensure its global position in the digital sector, including the creation of the position of CEO of Artificial Intelligence in every government entity in Dubai as part of the first package of the Dubai Annual Plan, and the launch of the Dubai Incubator for Artificial Intelligence Companies, and “Web3”, which will represent the largest gathering of artificial intelligence and technology companies to attract innovators from around the world, start-ups and sector leaders.

A number of global company officials, in statements to Emirates News Agency (WAM), praised the Emirate of Dubai’s plan to accelerate the adoption of the use of artificial intelligence, in addition to launching several initiatives, including: the Dubai Incubator for Artificial Intelligence Companies, the International Artificial Intelligence Challenge, the Artificial Intelligence Retreat, and the One Million Experts for Artificial Intelligence Orders.

“The UAE has a very welcoming and attractive environment for promising investments in the field of artificial intelligence,” said Nick Prettijohn, head of advanced engineering at Palantir, noting that Dubai has great ambition and influence that benefits global companies.

In turn, Karim Baghir, co-founder and CEO of InstaDeep, explained that the UAE is one of the first Arab countries to lead efforts in an effective way to benefit from artificial intelligence technologies, noting that the UAE sees the sector as a strategic opportunity for governments to work.

For his part, Dave Turakhia, founder of Dave Global Holdings, pointed out that Dubai has realized the importance of integrating artificial intelligence in an effective manner as one of the tools that help increase efficiency and improve productivity measures, leading to the quality of human life.

In addition, Martin Avetisyan, Founder of (4x) and an AI investor, stressed the importance of AI for individuals and institutions, with the aim of making a positive impact on the lives of communities, stressing that Dubai is a global model in benefiting from new applications of AI and providing opportunities for companies and providing the available tools in an environment that nurtures the work of these companies.