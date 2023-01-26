Dubai Investments, which is listed on the Dubai Financial Market, said in the statement that the digital bank focuses on the wealthy and middle-wealth category in the United Kingdom.

Khalid Bin Kalban, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Investments, said: “Investing in the bank provides a unique opportunity for the group to engage and participate in the world of digital banking services, in one of the most advanced, developed and regulated markets.”

He added that Dubai Investments “is looking forward, through the bank’s work mechanism, which is based on integrating traditional and well-established banking products with innovative solutions, to be part of the continuous and evolving growth phase of digital banks, and to work to achieve diversification and expand business horizons strategically.”

Ian Rand, CEO of Monument Bank, said that the bank is considered the only one in the United Kingdom that focuses its business exclusively on the category of rich people with medium wealth, and that during the first year of its work, it provided loans amounting to about 100 million pounds sterling.

It is noteworthy that Dubai Investments was established in 1995, and it is an investment company that manages assets of about 22 billion dirhams, and operates in several sectors, including real estate, financial services, education and health care, according to its website.