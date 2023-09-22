The Dubai International Holy Quran Award held the closing ceremony of the seventh session of the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak International Holy Quran Competition, which was held in the Culture and Science Symposium Theater Hall in the Al Mamzar area in Dubai, under the patronage and presence of Sheikha Hessa bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, and Sheikha Amina bint Humaid Al Tayer, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of the Al Nahda Women’s Association, and Director General of the Family Development Foundation, Maryam Mohammed Al Rumaithi, representing the “Mother of the Emirates”, Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak. The audience watched a documentary film about the progress of the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak International Holy Quran Competition since its launch seven years ago. The audience then listened to selected recitations by the contestants, where Sheikha Alia bint Saeed bin Maktoum Al Maktoum, from the United Arab Emirates, and Sondos Saeed Muhammad Sidawi, from the United Arab Emirates, recited. The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and the migration of the Murabit from the Kingdom of Morocco, whatever verses of the Holy Quran were available to them.

The sponsor of the ceremony, Sheikha Hessa bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, honored the winners of the first ten places and all the participants in the seventh session of the competition, where the Jordanian contestant, Sondos Saeed Muhammad Sidawi, achieved first place, and the second place was achieved by the contestant, Amat Al-Rahman Badie Kulaib, from Bahrain, and she achieved both: Yasmine Ould Dali from Algeria, Maslah Jamal Al-Din from Indonesia, and Asma Abdulrahman Abdullah Abdul Malik from Yemen. Third place was repeated, and sixth place went to contestant Andy Busso Jatra from Senegal. Seventh place, repeat, was achieved by contestant Nasiba Haqq Faezah from Bangladesh, and Aisha Hamid Muhammad from Cameroon. The ninth place went to Sumaya Ali Jumaa from Tanzania, and contestant Samira Nour Muallem from Finland achieved tenth place again, along with contestant Nabila Nansubuga from Uganda.