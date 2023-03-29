Dubai (WAM)

Participants in the eighth session of the Dubai International Forum for Project Management, organized by the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, in cooperation with the Project Management Institute: (PMI), Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, and DB World, under the slogan: “Enhancing the Quality of Life”, recommended the need for institutions to focus To develop and develop the leadership skills of its employees, provide them with the required competencies, empower their elements of sustainability, innovation and competitiveness, and achieve equality and balance between the sexes.

The participants in the forum also recommended the importance of using the latest technologies and advanced technology in managing giant projects to improve achievement and productivity while imposing safety requirements in them, as well as enjoying institutional flexibility to accommodate the rapid changes in the project economy.

Moza Al Marri, Executive Director of the Office of the Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, Chairman of the Higher Organizing Committee of the Dubai International Project Management Forum, confirmed that the forum, in its eighth session, has established its position as a global platform for best practices and future directions in the field of project management, which enhances the quality of projects. life, and come up with creative solutions in the field of project management with the participation of global expertise with visions, ideas and innovations that contribute to the successful implementation of major projects.

And she stated that the forum sessions, in which more than 2,000 participants and 55 international and regional speakers participated, presented about 50 sessions and panel discussions, which dealt with many axes related to future trends in project management, and its role in enhancing the quality of life for residents and visitors, and that the participants in it presented About 32 recommendations were made, all of which were related to sustainability and quality of life, gender equality and balance, flexible transformation, mega projects, leadership and management skills, value and benefits management, advanced technology, and data and information management. Participants in the forum pointed out that achieving quality of life requires the active participation of all government agencies, the private sector, academia and community members in project management. It is essential to build and integrate sustainability throughout the life cycle of the project, while reducing carbon emissions.

maturity

The participants in the forum concluded that the development of corporate maturity and competitive capabilities will depend greatly on the leadership skills of employees, and therefore organizations should focus on developing leadership skills and data management skills to enable sustainability, innovation and competitive advantages, and identify the skills and competencies required for future leaders that include humility, passion To learn, enthusiasm, and adaptability.

Forum participants pointed out that, to successfully achieve agile transformation, organizations must be able to modify culture and behavior in order to adopt value management, and that organizations must adopt value stream management to ensure clarity and improve value capture.