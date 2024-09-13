The Dubai International Holy Quran Award held a celebration in the hall of the Cultural and Scientific Association Theater in Dubai this evening to celebrate the conclusion of the activities of the eighth session of the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak International Holy Quran Competition..

The event was attended by Her Excellency Hessa Bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai, Her Excellency Noura Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Deputy of the “Mother of the Emirates”, Her Highness Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, Her Excellency Sheikha Naima Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Her Excellency Reem Abdullah Al Falasi, Secretary General of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and a large gathering of women from society, contestants and their companions, directors of Quran memorization centers, and representatives of Quranic awards and institutions in the country..

Her Excellency Amina Al Daboos, Executive Director of the Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Award for Childhood Creativity, delivered the speech of the Dubai International Holy Quran Award on behalf of Counselor Ibrahim Mohammed Bu Melha, Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the Dubai International Holy Quran Award. .

The audience watched a short film about the activities of the Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak International Holy Quran Competition, after which the audience listened to selected recitations by the contestants, where Maryam Habib from Nigeria, Fatima Ibrahim Jassim Al Hammadi from the United Arab Emirates, and Safiya Muhammad Tahir from Sweden recited whatever verses of the Holy Quran were easy for them. .

Afterwards, the patron of the ceremony, Her Excellency Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai, accompanied by Her Excellency Noura Khalifa Al Suwaidi, honored the winners of the first ten places and all participants in the eighth session of the competition. The Swedish contestant Safiya Mohammed Taher won first place, the contestant Khadija Sayed Al Mukhtar from Mauritania won second place, the contestant Fati Hassan Rashid from Kenya won third place, the contestant Maryam Habib from Nigeria and the contestant Afnan Rashad Ali Salem from Yemen won fourth place, the contestant Asma Younis Ibrahim Al Baz from Egypt won sixth place, the contestant Asma bint Abdul Razzaq Shalabi from Tunisia won seventh place, the contestant Zahra Ansari from Iran won eighth place, the contestant Putri Amina bint Mohammed Hanif from Malaysia won ninth place, and the contestant Munia Ahmed Al Sagheer Hassan Al Qadi from Libya won tenth place, together with the contestant Aisha Bilal Jakhoura from South Africa.