Ali Maali (Dubai)

The Dubai International Basketball Championship returns again, after it was stopped last year due to “Corona”, and the Federation announced the organization of the “32nd edition”, starting from January 27, 2023, and this was assigned to Prisma Public Relations Management, after signing the official contract, at its headquarters. The Federation in Dubai, in the presence of Major General “M” Ismail Al Gergawi, President of the UAE and Arab Federations.

Al Gergawi said: The selection was made for a specialized company, which is managed by young national cadres, who have great enthusiasm and desire to organize a distinguished version that suits the status of the tournament, its technical level and its popular popularity.

He added: “Dubai International” is considered the oldest and most popular in the region because of its ancient history, and its huge fans that are always present in the stands, and with its return, all efforts must be combined, so that the fans of the game enjoy a better and stronger level.

The signing ceremony of the new sponsorship contract was attended by Salem Al-Mutawa, Secretary-General of the Federation, Issa Darwish, Director of Prisma Public Relations Company, Mohammed Al Hammadi, Director of the Federation, Dr. Munir bin Al Habib, Technical Director of the Federation, and Naji Al Jabri, Director of the New Generation Company for organizing sporting events.

On the other hand, Shabab Al-Ahly defeated Al-Wasl 92-80 at the end of the sixth round of the men’s league, and witnessed the brilliance of “Fahd Zabeel” in the first and second quarters, while the “Knights” regained control in the quarters, third and fourth.