The Dubai International Financial Center announced the laying of the foundation stone for its commercial development, DIFC Square, which includes three connected towers of varying heights.

The center explained in a statement today that the project, which will include offices and retail units, will contribute to enhancing the center’s real estate offerings and meeting the growing demand for Class A offices in the heart of the financial district in Dubai.

“As DIFC continues to strengthen its position as a leading global financial centre, we are seeing a surge in interest from leading regional and international companies looking to establish a presence and expand their business network in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia and beyond,” said His Excellency Essa Kazim, Governor of the Centre. “DIFC Square will be a new addition to the Centre’s growing real estate portfolio, providing Grade A office space that anticipates future business needs and is dedicated to meeting the demand for high-quality commercial space.”

DIFC Square has received a high demand for leasing, which confirms the attractiveness of the project and its distinguished strategic location, reflecting the great interest and growing demand for high-end commercial real estate in the Dubai International Financial Center.

“DIFC Square” extends over an area of ​​113,500 square feet, with a building area of ​​approximately one million square feet. The total area of ​​offices is 600,000 square feet, while the retail area occupies a total area of ​​17,200 square feet, and will include a distinct mix of units. Retail, cafes and food and beverage outlets.

With construction at DIFC Square accelerating, with foundation works well underway and on schedule, the project is now set for delivery in Q1 2026.

The three towers consist of 8, 10 and 13 floors, and all three share one basement and three podiums, with heights of 58 metres, 68 metres and 81 metres respectively.